Jada Keene, 17, a senior at Waynesboro High School, began playing volleyball when she was in 7th grade.
Her older sister played volleyball.
“I think when I saw her play, I wanted to compete with her,” Jada said.
But Jada never expected that spirit of competition would lead to her playing volleyball for Mary Baldwin University.
On Friday, Jada signed with MBU to play volleyball next fall. The Squirrels are a division III school.
“It was something that I’m kind of surprised at doing,” Jada said of signing to play college volleyball.
What Jada is not surprised about is that she chose a college close to home.
“I wasn’t interested in big colleges at all,” she said when she began her search for post secondary education.
She said she considered Bridgewater College, but it did not offer what she was looking for: the opportunity to live at home in Waynesboro and commute to college classes.
For now, Jada is undecided about her major in college. She said she has participated in Valley Career & Technical Center’s veterinarian program, but she is unsure if she is “fully committed” to that as a profession after college.
Jada is certain, however, that she will miss playing volleyball at Waynesboro High School.
“This year I can say was one of the best years I had,” she said.
Jada played varsity all four years of high school.
She said that she and her teammates grew together.
“We didn’t let our losses define us as a team,” Jada said.
Each member of the team played their hardest.
“We grew as a family and played as a family.”
Jada is sad to leave Waynesboro High, but hopes to see varsity games while she attends MBU.
“I’m just excited that I have friends who play [at MBU],” Jada said.
She feels more comfortable knowing that she already has three friends who will be on MBU’s volleyball team next fall whom she met through the Vipers travel volleyball team.
“I’m just going to miss being in high school, but I’m just excited to go on to college and play for Mary Baldwin,” Jada said.
Lori Aleshire has been varsity volleyball coach at Waynesboro High for 14 years. She began coaching junior varsity volleyball at the high school in 2000.
“Jada is a special player,” said Aleshire, a 1996 graduate of Waynesboro High. She played on the volleyball team her senior year that won the state title. Aleshire also teaches health and physical education at Kate Collins Middle School.
As for Jada choosing MBU, Aleshire said she was not surprised.
“She’s a homebody. She likes to play at home,” she said.
Aleshire said she expected Jada to continue playing volleyball in college.
“She’s just an all-around person," Aleshire said. "She has a great personality, and has been a workhorse."
Aleshire said the volleyball team “had a very productive season.” The 12 team members, including four seniors, Aleshire will remember as “showing grit and being a team.”
She said they learned from their mistakes, which is how a group of athletes becomes a team working together toward the goal of winning.
“Winning is a positive thing,” Aleshire said. “But, you want to learn [from mistakes].”
Waynesboro’s volleyball season ended on Oct. 24, at home against Broadway, in the first round of district championships.
“It was a very emotional game for all of us,” Aleshire said.
The team was short a senior in the last game, who was out with the flu.
Aleshire said the last game “was a heart wrencher.”
“They learned how to work together, and we learned how to finish [and win a game],” Aleshire said of the team’s season. When the team was behind in points, they learned to work together and “get back on top.”
