FISHERSVILLE — Waynesboro used its size advantage to dominate the paint Friday night as the Little Giants pulled away for a 61-43 nondistrict victory over the Wilson Memorial Hornets.
Wilson led early, 5-2, on a 3-pointer by Gabe Brown and a bucket by Jaxson Hartman, but the Little Giants then took control with a 17-0 run to open up a double digit lead.
Damien Fisher worked the paint to score six points and Devonte Laureano-Muse added six more during the pivotal run. Zakar Woodson drove the lane to finally put the Green Hornets back on the board with a layup to trim the margin to 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Little Giants stretched their lead to 20 points in the second quarter when Kyan Edward Kirby worked the paint for two, making the score 32-12. Waynesboro took a 35-16 lead into the locker room at the half.
Waynesboro made sure there would be no Wilson comeback with an 8-2 spurt to open the third quarter as Fisher continued to work the lane against the smaller Hornets.
Fisher and Rafe Shumate traded hoops before Fisher added four more points, giving the Little Giants a 43-22 lead. At the end of three quarters, the Little Giants remained in control, which it maintained in the fourth quarter on their way to a lopsided win.
Fisher led the Little Giants with 25 points while Muse and Luke Young each finished with eight. Matt Poole scored 10 for the Hornets.
“The game plan every night is get it in to the bigs,” Fisher said. “We want to pound it in there every chance we get.”
When Fisher wasn’t finishing, he was getting fouled. He made 9-of-12 at the line.
“We work on free throws every day in practice,” Fisher said. “Those are easy points.”
Waynesboro coach Alex Graves was pleased with the team’s effort.
“We’re going to have a size advantage most nights, so we definitely want to get the ball inside to Damien and Samir (Moore),” Graves said.
The Little Giants coach was pleased with the early play of sophomore guard Muse, who scored all of his points in the first quarter when fellow guard Dayvon Young picked up two quick fouls.
“He’s a sophomore, but he got some minutes for us last year, so he has some game experience,” Graves said. “We’re looking for big things from him this year.”
While the offense was efficient, the defense was also effective for the Little Giants.
“I know every coach says it, but defense and rebounding are going to be a big key for us,” Graves added. “We did a good job on the perimeter of getting to their shooters and then we held them to one shot most of the night.”
