Broadway poured in 22 points in the second quarter and never looked back on the way to winning the Valley District boys basketball game 65-46 on Tuesday night against Waynesboro.
After starting the season 6-0, the Giants have now lost 8 of 9 games to fall to 7-8 overall and 1-5 in the district.
Things didn’t look so grim in the opening minutes as the Giants kept pace with the Gobblers bucket for bucket. When Waynesboro big man Damien Fisher put the ball in from underneath at the buzzer, the home team owned a 17-16 lead after the first quarter.
That all fell apart in the second period when the Gobblers found the touch from downtown. Gage Williford and Caleb Williams each hit a pair of three-pointers to help their team tally 22 markers in the period. Waynesboro managed just seven points to go into the locker room trailing 38-26.
Waynesboro came out after the break with a new attitude, powered by Fisher. The Giant center scored 11 points in the period, hitting eight points from under the bucket and then dropping in a cool three pointer with just over a minute left. His 11 points equaled the Gobbler output for the period.
Fisher was also responsible for the final points of the quarter when he grabbed a rebound and hurled it the length of the court to Dayvon Young who put in the layup at the buzzer to make it 49-39 after three.
The Gobblers expanded that lead when Nate Tinnell found the mark under the basket for four quick points before Samir Moore scored inside for the Giants. Wesley Delawder dropped in an inside basket for the visitors and then Fisher took an inbounds pass inside for two, was fouled, and hit the free throw to pull the Giants within 11, 55-44.
That was as close as the Giants could get. The Gobblers outscored the Giants 10-2 down the stretch for the 65-46 victory. Delawder paced the winners with 23 points, Williams had 16 points, and Tinnell added 10. Fisher led all scorers for the night with 24, while Dayvon Young had 11.
Broadway also picked up the junior varsity win, 68-34. The Giants head to Stuarts Draft tonight for a makeup game postponed because of the Cougars long football season.
