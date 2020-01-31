Visiting Spotswood was fueled by senior guard Robert Smith’s 37 points Friday night to take a decisive 88-39 win over Waynesboro in Valley District boys basketball.
The Trailblazers scored the game’s first nine points. A three-point jumper by Evan Sites with 5:25 left in the first quarter ended the drought for Waynesboro, but the Little Giants never could catch up.
Spotswood led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter. A bank shot by Waynesboro’s Damien Fisher with 2:30 left in the first half cut the Spotswood lead to single digits at 23-16, but Smith quickly answered with a three-point bomb to make 26-16. A 29-point third quarter put the game out of reach as Spotswood racked up a 26-point lead heading into the final frame.
The star of the game was Smith. His array of scoring included three-point jump shots, drives to the hoop and follow baskets.
“He’s a good player. He is why we went zone,” said Waynesboro interim coach Alex Graves.
Graves said the Little Giants, who fell to 7-10 and 1-6 in Valley District play, are shorthanded with personnel now. Waynesboro is down to nine players because of a variety of injuries.
“It’s just the wear and tear,” Graves said of his undermanned squad.
Graves said Spotswood offered a challenge for his team. The Trailblazers climbed to 13-4 overall and 6-1 in Valley District play with Friday’s win.
“We knew this would be tough test,” Graves said.
The Little Giants were paced by their chief offensive threat, forward/center Damien Fisher. He scored 13 points, but was heavily guarded.
Graves said the Little Giants need to play better during the waning weeks of the prep season.
“We have some games left. We just need to execute,” he said.
