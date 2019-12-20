The Waynesboro High School boys basketball team withstood a late rally from visiting Fort Defiance on Friday night, defeating the Indians, 63-58.
The victory ended the 2019 part of the Little Giants’ schedule with Waynesboro improving to 5-0.
“We played harder in the second half,” said WHS assistant coach Alex Graves.
Withstanding a 30-point scoring barrage from the Indians’ Ryan Cook, the Giants used a productive third quarter to pull out to a 47-37 lead after trailing by two at halftime.
Waynesboro jumped out to an an early 8-2 advantage, fueled by three-pointers from Devonte Muse and Dayvon Young.
But the scrappy Indians grabbed the momentum in the second quarter, outscoring the Giants 16-9.
The Little Giants regained the upper hand in the third period, scoring seven unanswered points. That run put Waynesboro ahead for good, as the Fort never regained the lead, although they closed fast in the late stages of the fourth period.
“We’re going to hang our hats on the defensive end all year,” Graves said. “We got some easy baskets; energy and defense were the difference.”
The Waynesboro lead jumped to 56-41 midway through the final quarter, but the Indians made a furious charge in the final stages of the game.
Still trailing 61-50 with less than two minutes remaining, the Fort reeled off eight consecutive points on back-to-back offensive putbacks by Jerry Horning, another stickback from Sam Blackwell and a pair of free throws by Josh Jones.
Waynesboro senior Damien Fisher finally iced the game with two free throws with three seconds left.
“We made some runs tonight, we played hard, we tried to limit turnovers and get in our sets (on offense),” Fisher said.
It marked the second time that Waynesboro won over Fort by five points.
Fisher led the Little Giants with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. Muse added 14 points with three rebounds and two assists, while Luke Young had nine points and six rebounds. Dayvon Young dished out eight assists and had seven points, while Kevin Hicks gave a spark with eight points in the first half off the bench.
For the Indians (1-5), Horning and Jones complemented Cook with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Both teams are off until Jan. 3. Waynesboro hosts Riverheads, while the Indians are at Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.