The Waynesboro Little Giants outscored Riverheads 14-3 in the fourth quarter to wipe out a six-point Gladiators’ lead and take a 53-48 victory in a battle of area unbeaten teams Friday evening in boys basketball.
“It seems like every game we play is like this,” Waynesboro coach Alex Graves said of the comeback victory. “Our guys just kept fighting. We have a lot of seniors and they’ve been in a lot of tough situations. They’re going to continue to battle.”
Riverheads’ senior guard Grant Painter hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter, including one as he was falling out of bounds just before the buzzer, to give the Gladiators a 17-16 lead.
Action slowed in the second quarter as Riverheads outscored the hosts 9-7 to lead 26-23 at the half.
Waynesboro big man Damien Fisher began to dominate play in the paint in the third quarter and two buckets by the senior trimmed the Riverheads lead to one,32-31.
Adam Painter responded with a baseline jumper for two, followed by a 3-pointer from the right corner, pushing the Riverheads lead back to six, 37-31.
Waynesboro’s Dayvon Young and Riverheads Zach Adams traded 3-pointers before a 3-ball by Little Giants guard Luke Young cut the Gladiators lead back to three, 40-37.
Riverheads’ big man Honor Robinson and Dayvon Young exchanged buckets before another 3-pointer by Grant Painter sent the Gladiators to the fourth quarter with a 45-39 advantage.
Fisher continued to control play in the paint in the fourth quarter with six points during an 11-0 run that put Waynesboro ahead 50-45.
Riverheads went scoreless for more than six minutes, but despite the drought, Riverheads was still in it when Grant Painter swished his seventh 3-pointer of the game to pull the Gladiators within two, 50-48, with 1:35 left to play.
The Little Giants turned the ball over near midcourt, giving Riverheads a chance to tie or take the lead with a three. The Gladiators missed a shot from in close, but a held ball on the rebound returned possession to Riverheads.
The Gladiators then turned the ball over with 56 seconds left and Fisher worked inside for another bucket, giving the hosts a four-point lead.
Fisher scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half to spark the Waynesboro comeback. Dayvon Young also reached double figures with 15 points. “Damien just continued to work,” said Graves. “Riverheads has some strong kids and they’re physical, but when you’re playing in the post you have to play through contact and Damien did a good job of that in the second half.”
Painter finished the contest with 23 points for the Gladiators. “He’s obviously a heck of a player said Graves. “Some of those shots he hit, I actually thought we defended pretty well. I just told the guys to stay attached to him and make him take tough shots.”
Waynesboro also won the JV game, 51-42.
Waynesboro 53, Riverheads 48
RIVERHEADS (48) — A. Painter 3 0-0 8, Robinson 3 2-3 8, Adams 2 2-3 7, G. Painter 8 0-0 23, Moore 0 2-2 2, Dunlap, Farris, Morris TOTALS 16 6-7 48.
WAYNESBORO (53) — D. Young 6 0-1 15, Bolden 1 1-2 4, L. Young 2 0-0 5, Fisher 11 2-4 24, Moore 2 0-0 5, Sites, Hicks, TOTALS 22 3-7 53.
RIVERHEADS 17 9 19 3 — 48
WAYNESBORO 16 7 16 14 — 53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.