FORT DEFIANCE — Waynesboro scored the game’s first nine points Wednesday night, and the Little Giants made the quick start stand up for a 48-43 season-opening victory over the Fort Defiance Indians in nondistrict boys’ basketball.
The Giants never trailed after the fast start, and the closest the Indians came was 34-30 late in the third quarter.
Fort was playing its second game in as many nights after suffering a 53-47 loss in its opener Tuesday against Turner Ashby.
Waynesboro is without head coach Sidney Diggs who is recovering from a health issue. His return to the bench is considered day-to-day.
Former Waynesboro star Alex Graves took over the coaching duties, and the Giants didn’t miss a beat with their fourth-year assistant calling the shots.
“We have been emphasizing energy and enthusiasm,” Graves said. “We want to get those quick starts, which enable us to set the tone for the style we want to play at our pace.”
The Giants had their 9-0 lead with in just 2:13, forcing Fort head coach Brandon Fulk to call the early timeout. Damien Fisher and Samir Moore started the run with baskets in the paint, while Devonte Laureano Muse drilled a 3-pointer and Luke Young popped a short jumper.
Fort finally scored at the 5:35 mark on two free throws by Vincent Sipe after he was fouled shooting a 3, but the Indians trailed 17-7 after the first period.
The Indians had seven turnovers in their first 15 possessions.
“We didn’t come out emotionally ready to play basketball,” Fulk said. “We dug ourselves the early hole, and never got out. We played them even after the bad start.
“But I was happy with our physical play from the second quarter on. We still need to pay attention to details and the little things that matter the most when it comes to winning games,” he said.
Waynesboro extended the lead to 23-10 late in the first half on a Young basket before the Indians showed offensive life by scoring the final six points, the first three coming on Ryan Cook’s triple, for a 23-16 deficit at the break.
After the Giants pushed the advantage back to double-digits, 28-18, following a 5-0 burst off Young’s second 3 of the game and Fisher’s layup, the Indians twice battled back to slice the margin to four, but never got any closer.
The Giants enjoyed their biggest lead of the game, 44-33, with 5:23 remaining after a 6-0 spurt.
Fort closed the game on a 10-4 run, but couldn’t cut the deficit under five points.
“I was extremely pleased with the way we kept our composure,” Graves said. “Basketball is not an easy game as the other team is always going to make a run or two. We had a couple mistakes, but we kept that next-play mentality, which we stress all the time in practice and games.”
Fisher led the Giants with 18 points, all in the paint, while Young tallied 13.
Cook and Sipe combined for 34 of Fort’s 43 points with 20 and 14, respectively.
Waynesboro (1-0) is back on the road Friday for a varsity doubleheader at rival Wilson Memorial. The girls’ game starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys at approximately 8:15 p.m. Fort (0-2) hosts former Valley District foe Rockbridge County on Friday.
The Indians won the jayvee game 62-44 behind Tyreek Veney’s 22 points.
