BROADWAY — For the second straight night, the Waynesboro High School boys basketball team suffered a loss on the road. After losing at the buzzer on Thursday night at Fluvanna, the Little Giants were looking to get back to their early-season winning ways.
But a strong second half by the Gobblers (10-3) dashed the Giants’ hopes as Broadway broke away for a 65-51 win in the first game of Valley District action.
Waynesboro (6-2) stayed close in the first two periods, trailing 16-11 after the first quarter and fought back from an 11-point deficit early in the second to trail only 32-28 at the half after Dayvon Young’s three-pointer beat the halftime buzzer.
Broadway, led by leading scorer Ben Alderfer (20 points, seven steals) opened up a nine-point lead in the third quarter, only to see the Little Giants fight back again.
A bank shot by Young fell through and the visitors clawed back to within 40-35 with three minutes remaining in the quarter.
But from there, Broadway’s defense and transition game put the Giants on the back foot.
A three-pointer from sophomore Evan Sites at the end of the third and a traditional three-point play by Luke Young early in the fourth kept the Giants’ hopes alive (53-43), but the Gobblers finished the game on a 12-8 run, going ahead 64-48 with two minutes left.
“Broadway is tough, well-coached and physically they outplayed us,” said WHS coach Alex Graves. “They had more energy and we left some plays out there.”
For Waynesboro, Sites came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 14 points, while senior Damien Fisher scored 13 points and recorded a double-double with 10 points and Dayvon Young also had 13 points with three assists, while Luke Young had nine points and three steals.
For Broadway, Wesley Delawder, Caleb Williams and Jaxson Jameson finished with 16, 12 and 10 points respectively, while Gage Williford was a big key with 11 assists.
Waynesboro is back in action at Spotswood for another district tilt, while Broadway travels to Harrisonburg on the same night.
