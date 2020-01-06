Waynesboro is looking for a new head football coach after Shawn Moran resigned from his post on Monday.
Moran was part of the varsity coaching staff for 14 years, serving as an assistant coach before being named head coach in 2018. Moran took over as head coach after Derek McDaniel, the school’s current athletic director, resigned after a 36-year career with the Little Giants.
“Waynesboro High School would like to thank Mr. Moran and his family for their dedication to the athletic, academic and personal development of our young athletes and the Waynesboro community,” the school said in a statement.
Waynesboro nixed their junior varsity team in the 2019 season because of a lack of players. The team’s varsity roster last season was composed almost entirely of underclassmen — and the team had to forfeit one game during the season because of losing even more players to unforeseen reasons.
McDaniel said Monday that Waynesboro intends to fill both a varsity and junior varsity roster in the 2020 season.
“That’s the plan — to get the junior varsity back on track. You’ve got to have a feeder system, and we’re doing everything in our power,” he said.
Waynesboro finished the 2019 season 0-10, and has suffered 21 straight losses over three seasons. From 2009-2013, Waynesboro football won a grand total of three games.
But in between those winless seasons, the Giants made the playoffs from 2014-2017. In 2014, Waynesboro made history by becoming the first No. 16 seed to upset the region’s No. 1 seed when the Giants stunned Hidden Valley, 46-15. The Giants also won their next playoff game before losing to Northside in the state quarterfinals.
Despite making the postseason in 2016 and 2017, the Giants did finish with losing records both years. The loss in the first round of the 2017 playoffs started the program on its current losing streak.
According to the Four Seasons Football website, the Little Giants 21-game losing streak is tied for the third most-active slide in the state with Meadowbrook, a Class 5 school located in the Richmond area.
Class 1 Cumberland has the dubious honor of the longest at 37, while Class 4 Park View-Sterling is second at 26. Cumberland gained the top spot when Kempsville ended its massive 63-game skid on Oct. 25.
