The basketball gods simply have no love for the Waynesboro girls basketball program this season.
One day removed from their best game of the season, a close loss to Fluvanna County, the Little Giants had visions of ending their losing streak against a one-win Broadway squad.
No such luck.
The Gobblers hit Waynesboro with a 16-0 blitz to begin the third quarter Friday night en route to a 58-30 win over the Giants in the Valley District opener for both teams.
The undermanned and undersized Giants almost tasted victory for the first time Thursday before succumbing 61-57 to the Flyin’ Flucos, leaving Waynesboro with high hopes going against Broadway. The Giants had been averaging only 23.4 points per game before Thursday.
But the luckless Giants, who only have six players on the roster, had that number reduced by one for Friday’s game when Logan O’Neill came down with the flu overnight.
The Waynesboro 5 gave the Gobblers everything they could handle in the first half, trailing 30-22 at the break.
But the wheels fell off over the final 16 minutes in more ways than one. The 16-0 burst took all the steam out of the Giants, and then late in the third quarter, leading scorer Cierra Bruce, who had a career-high 31 points against Fluvanna County, was called for a technical foul late in the period for arguing with the referees. The junior was warned again to tone it down or risk ejection.
Waynesboro head coach Kevin Loker took her out the final 30 seconds in hopes of calming her down, but to no avail. Bruce left the bench area, which forced Loker not to play her in the fourth quarter. That left Loker with the decision of playing the final period with only four players or just calling the game right there.
“I was really considering shaking hands,” Loker said. “The only reason we played the fourth quarter was because the girls wanted to play. I asked them with they wanted to do, and all four said they wanted to finish the game.”
Loker said he didn’t play Bruce, who later returned to the bench, because he was trying to protect her.
“I wanted to protect Cierra from herself and being ejected from the game,” he said. “If she had gotten ejected, she would have been suspended for at least one game. I didn’t want that happening to her.”
Waynesboro’s last lead came at 7-6 on a stickback by Jaden Sprouse, but the Gobblers seized control with a 10-2 run to take the lead for good at 16-9.
The Giants sliced the deficit to 27-22 late in the second quarter on back-to-back baskets from Sprouse and Bruce, they never got any closer.
Broadway’s Anna Swartz had seven points during the Gobblers’ game-breaking surge to begin the second half.
“We played a great first half, but just lost our cool in the second half when it started getting away from us,” Loker said.
Rachel Obiyo led the Giants with 11 points, while Sprouse contributed 10.
Waynesboro (0-10, 0-1), whose losing streak stands at 15 dating back to last season, has an even tougher week ahead with games against defending Class 3 state champion Spotswood on Tuesday, followed Stuarts Draft on Thursday and Turner Ashby on Friday.
Broadway rallied to win the JV game 31-22. Mandolyn Lantz led the Giants with eight points, while Paris Morgan added six.
(0) comments
