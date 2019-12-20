FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance goes into the Christmas break with a joyous feeling after the Indians doubled up the Waynesboro Little Giants 50-25 on Friday night in nondistrict girls’ basketball.
The Indians hadn’t played in a week-and-a-half, and it showed in the first quarter before finally getting their footing in the second period.
“It took us a while to knock the rust off,” Fort head coach Patrick Hartley said. “Waynesboro is a much better team than when we played them the first time. They played much harder tonight. They bottled us up a little bit in the early going.”
Waynesboro (0-7) had its best first quarter of the season, scoring seven unanswered points, five coming from Cierra Bruce, for a 7-2 lead. That marked the Giants’ biggest margin of the year. The Giants held on for a 7-6 margin after eight minutes, the first time they had led after any quarter.
“We played good defense in the first quarter,” Waynesboro head coach Kevin Loker said. “But we just couldn’t score to keep up. We missed a lot of easy opportunities.”
After the miserable first period that saw five turnovers and only two field goals, Fort (5-1) finally woke up. The Indians scored the first five points to take the lead for good at 11-7.
Fort got a comfortable working margin with a 13-0 spurt that opened a 24-9 advantage. Lilian Berry sparked the burst with a 3-pointer, while Meredith Lloyd capped it with five points, including a three-point play after rebounding a missed free throw.
The Giants worked their way back into striking distance, finishing the first half on a 6-2 run to trail 26-15.
“We started running the floor better in the second period, and that gave up better scoring chances,” Hartley said.
The Indians put the game out of reach by outscoring Waynesboro 17-3 in the third period to forge a 43-18 advantage. Sophomore Kiersten Ransome had six points in the quarter, while junior Jordan Schulz hit a pair of baskets to ignite the surge.
“We made our layups in the second half,” Hartley said. “I don’t even want to think about how many we missed early in the game.”
Ransome paced the Indians with 12 points, while Schulz added 11.
For the Giants, Bruce had 14 of her team’s 25 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Waynesboro’s lack of depth with only six players on the roster provides no rest for the weary.
“We had the good start, but then we started getting tired, and that leads to turnovers (24) and foul trouble (two fouled out, the last one with five seconds left),” Loker said. “But we have to play the hand dealt to us.”
Both teams break for the holidays and don’t return to the court until 2020. Waynesboro plays Jan. 3 at Riverheads, while Fort has to wait until Jan. 7 for a home contest against Rockbridge County.
Fort pulled away late for a 28-22 win in the jayvee game. Carleyanne Ryder led the Indians with 15 points. Paris Morgan topped the Giants with nine points and Kaitlyn Hull tallied seven.
