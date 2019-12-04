Fort Defiance hit three 3-pointers in the opening quarter to take a 16-4 lead and the Indians cruised to a 49-17 victory over Waynesboro in nondistrict girls basketball action Wednesday evening.
The win evened Fort’s record at 1-1 after they fell in their season opener Tuesday to Turner Ashby.
“I thought we played pretty well last night, but we just had some shots that wouldn’t fall,” said Fort head coach Patrick Hartley. “Tonight, we had some shots go down early and that always helps. We came out strong and played hard.”
Kierston Ransome and Makayla Kershner opened the game with back-to-back threes for the Fort and the Indians never trailed.
Mariela Ruiz made two foul shots for Waynesboro, trimming the margin to 7-2, but Ransome drove the the baseline for two and Lillian Berry added a 3-pointer to push Fort’s lead to 12-2. Logan O’Neill scored in the paint for the Little Giants before Adriana Shields scored for Fort, giving the Indians a 14-4 lead after one quarter.
The Indians held the Little Giants to single digits in each quarter to pull away for the comfortable win.
“Defensively, I thought the girls did a good job,” Hartley said. “We got the chance to play everyone and I thought our young kids went in and played with a lot of intensity. We’ve got a short bench so it was good to get the youngsters some playing time in game situations.”
Ransome led the Indians with 14 points and Meredith Lloyd finished with nine. Cierra Bruce scored nine of Waynesboro’s 19 points.
Fort Defiance won the junior varsity game, 36-19.
