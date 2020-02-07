Harrisonburg cruised to an early lead and held off a surging Little Giants in the fourth quarter Friday night to win 48-39 in Valley District girls basketball in Waynesboro.
The Little Giants scored 16 points in the final quarter, but could not overcome a double-digit defict from the first half. Friday’s loss left Waynesboro at 0-19 overall, and 0-9 in Valley District play. Harrisonburg climbed to 9-11 overall, and 5-5 in Valley District play.
“We played hard and we picked up the intensity,” said Waynesboro coach Kevin Loker of his team’s effort in the second half. He said the key for the Little Giants Friday night and all season has been “to put four quarters together.”
“We are looking for consistency,” said Loker, whose team will wrap up the regular season next week before tournament play.
Harrisonburg Coach Durmont Perry said he cautioned his squad not to take the Little Giants lightly.
“Waynesboro will fight to the end,” Perry said. “They were aggressive.”
Harrisonburg reeled off the game’s first six points in the first few minutes of action on a series of layups to go up 6-0. Waynesboro’s Cierra Bruce broke the shutout for the Little Giants with a layup to make 6-2 at the 5:22 mark of the first quarter. Bruce led the Little Giants with 21 points.
The second quarter proved critical for the Little Giants. Waynesboro managed only a Mariela Ruiz jump shot at the 5:20 mark of the second quarter, and trailed 23-10 at the half.
The Blue Streaks put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Harrisonburg had a 9-0 run of points early in the quarter. A layup by Mariah Cain at the 2:25 mark of the quarter gave Harrisonburg a 36-15 lead. Cain led her team with 11 points.
The Little Giants scored 24 points over the final 10 minutes of action. Bruce tallied 9 points in the final quarter, but it was not enough for Waynesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.