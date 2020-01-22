It was senior night and the last home meet for the Little Giant swimmers Wednesday evening in the Waynesboro YMCA pool.
Five teams — Fluvanna, Rockbridge, Madison, Broadway and Waynesboro — each sporting a boys and girls team, as well as a number of junior varsity swimmers including some from Wilson Memorial, crowded into the pool area.
When the last lap was finished Fluvanna was the big winner for the boys, topping all the other teams. The Waynesboro boys finished ahead of Broadway, but lost to Fluvanna, Madison, and Rockbridge.
On the girls side, Waynesboro defeated Broadway, Fluvanna, and Madison, but lost to Rockbridge.
After a third of the events, a break was taken to honor the eight girls and one boy who were seniors on the Waynesboro team. Those seniors were Cynthia Bing-Wo, Clara Riggan, Kristen Wagner, Morgan Robbins, Imogen Stephens, Lauren Porter, Emmaline Woodworth, Chris Joiner and Avery Clarke-Quarles.
Senior Waynesboro swimmer Wagner sparkled for the night. She took first in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.62. She also swam to victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.41. Wagner has qualified for states in the 500 free and 100 back.
Woodworth, another senior, sizzled in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:56.65 to capture first. Riggan, also a senior, took fifth in 6:50.98. Woodworth added a second-place finish in the 100 back with a time of 1:06.41.
Junior Giant swimmer Ben Young might have had the best race of the night when he sprinted to first place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.51. His time was over three seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Young also took third in the 100 back with a time of 1:02.2. He was also part of the fourth-place boys 4x50 freestyle relay team that included Parker Willetts, Steven Perry, and Adam Bautista.
Young also held down a leg of the boys 4x100 freestyle relay that finished third. Bautista, Perry, and Allen were also on that team.
For the night the Waynesboro girls relay teams shone brightly. All of the Waynesboro girls teams have qualified for the upcoming state meet. In the 4x50 medley relay the Lady Giants took second. Haley Sheffield, Sydney Hill, Lauren Porter, and Kali Jones made up the team. The team of Porter, Clara Riggan, Woodworth and Wagner also took fifth in the 4x50 free relay.
In the last event of the night, the Waynesboro girls 4x100 freestyle relay team of Wagner, Sheffield, Woodworth and Hill raced to the finish line with a winning time of 3:57.61.
Sheffield, a freshman, also took second in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:01.94. Waynesboro’s Anja Pietrowski finished fifth in the same event.
Sheffield, who has qualified for states in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, also took second in the girls 100 freestyle. Her time of 56.29 was five seconds better than her seed time. Sophomore Kali Jones was sixth in the same event.
In the boys 200 yard freestyle, Little Giant freshman Bautista took third with a time of 2:05.82. In the boys 200 IM, Waynesboro’s Perry was fourth in 2:40.33. Lady Giant senior Clara Riggan was seventh in the 200 IM in 2:48.66.
In the girls 50 yard freestyle, Waynesboro sophomore Kali Jones finished fifth behind teammate Wagner with a time of 28.24.
Waynesboro’s Elijah Allen took sixth in the boys 100 butterfly, and Perry was fifth in the 500 freestyle. In the boys breaststroke Waynesboro’s Willetts took sixth with a time of 1:24.12.
In the last individual event for the girls, Waynesboro’s Hill took second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:25.15. Teammate January Shepherd was sixth in the event.
The Waynesboro swim teams now enter post season action with the district meet on Feb. 1, the regional meet on Feb. 11, and the state meet on Feb. 21 in Richmond.
