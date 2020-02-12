STAUNTON — Despite 35 points from senior Damien Fisher, who notched his 1,000th career point, the Waynesboro boys basketball team fell 82-66 to Staunton on Wednesday night.
The decades-long rivalry between the two schools began as a barnburner as Staunton got out to a torrid start, putting up 28 points in the first period.
Waynesboro attempted to match the firepower, scoring 19 in the first quarter, but couldn’t stop Staunton.
“We never could quite recover,” said WHS coach Alex Graves. “It was their night.”
But it was also a big night for Fisher, who continually rallied the Giants.
“It feels good,” Fisher said, after hitting two free throws late in the fourth quarter, putting him at his career milestone.
The game was stopped and Fisher was honored for his achievment.
Staunton got balanced scoring, putting five players in double figures.
Senior Kaleb Hall led the way with 17 points, Ethan Painter and Markqwan Miller each scored 15, Javon Battle netted a dozen and Elijah Simms scored 11 points.
By halftime, Staunton had 48 points and the Little Giants were hanging in with 35.
Out of the locker room into the third period, Luke Young nailed a three-pointer, giving the Giants some life.
But Staunton continued its hot shooting, sprinting out to a 61-45 lead after two free throws from Malcolm Elliston.
Waynesboro was put at a further disadvantage as Staunton scored nine unanswered points bridging the third quarter into the fourth.
Suddenly, Waynesboro was trailing 72-51 with seven minutes to play, giving the home team its largest lead of the game.
Both coaches emptied their benches down the stretch with the game out of reach for the Giants.
Fisher completed his double-double, pulling down 14 rebounds.
Dayvon Young scored nine points with six assists and four rebounds for the Little Giants, while Luke Young had nine points, five assists and five rebounds.
Fisher hopes to play college ball next year.
“He has a chance to play at the next level,” Graves said. “He’s played four years on varsity and he and I came in together. He plays hard night in and night out and I’m super proud of him.”
The Little Giants (7-15) open Valley District play at Broadway on Friday night in the first round.
Staunton (10-9) concludes regular season Shenandoah District action on Friday at Wilson Memorial.
