Anyone familiar with Waynesboro’s athletic director Derek McDaniel knows his motto, “leave things better than you found it.”
After nearly 40 years of coaching throughout the Valley, McDaniel is doing just that — leaving area athletics better than he found it.
McDaniel’s coaching career spanned all over the Valley including stints at Page County and Wilson Memorial, but he spent a majority of his time with the Little Giants coaching baseball and football.
Between coaching, playing and his athletic director role, McDaniel said athletics have been in his life in some aspect for at least 55 years.
“I love the job, I love athletics and I can’t even tell you how many wonderful people I met along the way,” McDaniel said. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve worked with good people. I was raised by two great people, I’ve got a great family. I’ve been surrounded by good people since I’ve been in athletics.”
Under McDaniel’s tenure at Waynesboro, the Little Giants football team made the playoffs from 2014 to 2017. Most notably, in 2014, Waynesboro made Virginia High School League history by becoming the first No. 16 seed to upset the region’s No. 1 seed when the Giants stunned Hidden Valley, 46-15.
“I went to Wilson (Memorial) and had the opportunity to rebuild the program there and the same thing when I came to Waynesboro," McDaniel said. "That’s probably one of the most satisfying things to do is coach a program that is down and watch it grow and rebuild and revive itself."
Chris Baker, who was Waynesboro’s starting quarterback during that infamous 2014 game, said he personally grew as a person under McDaniel’s coaching. Baker, who now suits up for Ferrum College’s football team, said McDaniel even mentored him beyond high school.
“Freshman year at Ferrum I was having a down year, and I always talked to him on the phone. He always told me to see the bigger picture,” Baker said. “He came to my last game at Ferrum, and every time I come back into town I personally stop by the high school just to talk to him.”
Baker recalled McDaniel’s go-to quote, “leave things better than you found it,” and said that’s exactly what the coach and athletic director has done at Waynesboro.
McDaniel first took a step back in 2017 after he announced he would not return as Waynesboro’s head football coach, a position he held for seven years after serving as assistant football coach for 18 more.
Now 61, McDaniel said he plans to spend more time with his family in his retirement.
“Of all the people that have sacrificed the most through this it’s probably been my wife and daughter,” he said. “It’s all about time. I just want to have more flexible time to do the things I want to do and the nature of this job doesn’t allow that. Beyond all the things I’ve done in athletics, the two things that really stand out in my life are the birth of my daughter and the birth of my grandson.”
Athletic fans don’t have to worry about not seeing McDaniel around because he says he plans to stay in the Valley area and take care of the area’s athletic fields. Most of all, McDaniel said he’ll miss the people and kids.
“Most of the things I’ve done in coaching I’ve learned from other people. I was fortunate Page County gave me an opportunity then Wilson and Waynesboro. I’d like to thank all the guys that helped me along the way. And, if it wasn’t for my family, I would have never been able to do what I’ve done,” McDaniel said.
Wrapping up almost 40 years in high school athletics and several years with the Waynesboro Generals, McDaniel has coached, mentored and impacted tens of thousands of athletes. For those athletes, they’ll always remember McDaniel’s impact.
Jaylen Simmons, a former Waynesboro football player turned George Mason University track-star, said he’ll always remember McDaniel’s “leave it better than you found it” sentiment.
“The one thing I remember about coach Mac is the passion he has for football. The moment he walked in the room and talked to his athletes, you could tell he had that passion. He loves the game so much — if he could put shoulder pads and a helmet on, he would,” Simmons said. “That translated to making me feel even more passionate about what I do, and now I’m making sure to leave things better than I found it. It’s a great quote to live by.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.