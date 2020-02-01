PENN LAIRD — Waynesboro’s Seth Showalter captured the 132-pound championship Friday night at the Valley District wrestling tournament competed at Spotswood High School.
Showalter was one of three Little Giants to qualify for the Region 3C tournament, joining Kamren Hale, who finished second at 120 pounds, and Michael Smith was third at 195 pounds. The top three wrestlers in each weight class earned regional bids.
Showalter (24-15) won his title with a 12-4 decision over Turner Ashby’s Daniel Rogers. After receiving a bye in the quarterfinal round, Showalter earned a spot in the championship by getting a late pin on Rockbridge County’s Thomas Maxwell in 5:49.
Hale’s bid for a title came up short when Turner Ashby’s Payton Jackson pinned him in 3:59. Hale (18-5) also had a quarterfinal bye before securing an 11-6 decision over Rockbridge County’s Zeke Mohler in the semifinals.
Smith (35-4) had to scramble to land his regional berth after starting the night off with a lopsided loss. Broadway’s Reid Garrison had a 10-0 major decision over Smith in the quarterfinals, meaning Smith had to battle back through the consolation bracket. After receiving a bye in the consolation first round, Smith pinned Turner Ashby’s Kevin Knight in 3:46 in the consolation semifinals. He then stood on the third-place podium with a regional trip in hand after pinning Spotswood’s Ethan Barnhardt in 2:28.
Waynesboro had a quartet of fourth-place finishers in Ty Lafferty (106), Gary Kaedon (138), Alex Aleshire (145) and Jacob Bell (285).
Rockbridge County won the team championship with 201.5 points, followed by Spotswood’s 170, Turner Ashby’s 163, Broadway’s 93 and Waynesboro’s 63.
The Region 3C tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty-Bedford High School. Besides the three Waynesboro wrestlers, Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial will also be competing.
