CHARLOTTESVILLE — Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial swimmers were among the approximately 400 high schoolers who participated Thursday night at the Ben Hair Memorial Meet.
The prestigious meet was held at the University of Virginia Aquatic Center and included top swimmers from around Central Virginia.
“It was a nice opportunity for our swimmers to experience good mid-season competition in an exciting atmosphere,” said Waynesboro head swim coach Catie Young. “For our swimmers new to the sport it gives them an idea what post-season meets such as Regionals and States will be like.”
The Little Giants placed third in three events in the elite field of swimmers.
Freshman Haley Sheffield took third in both the 200 freestyle (1:58.63) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.51), both being state cut times. Also, the WHS girls’ 400 freestyle relay of Sydney Hill, Sheffield, Kristen Wagner and Emma Woodworth placed third (3:53.09), also a state cut time.
Junior Ben Young also made the state cut in the 50 freestyle (23.30), finishing fifth overall.
Making Region 3 cuts were Young in the 100 freestyle, Wagner in the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle and Woodworth in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
In previous meets, Young had qualified for states in the 100 butterfly and Wagner in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, while Sheffield has qualified for regionals in the 100 butterfly.
Other Little Giants making a splash with their best times included Hill, Peyton McNorton, Adam Bautista, Elijah Allen, Steven Perry, Kali Jones, Keghan Marion, Cynthia Bing-Wo, Lauren Porter and Parker Willets.
Team-wise, the Waynesboro girls were sixth overall.
Waynesboro’s next competition is January 14 at Bridgewater College.
Wilson also put in a strong performance.
“Our swimmers had a fantastic meet,” said WMHS head coach Robert Ruhle.
Individually, Wilson had 25 best times in their 26 races, with four relay teams also recording best times.
Ruhle highlighted the boys 400 freestyle relay and girls 200 freestyle relay and both boys’ A and B 200 freestyle relay teams.
“The swimmers have made great progress since the beginning of the season in their training, technique, endurance and attitude toward swimming and we are beginning the see the results,” Ruhle said. “We have much work to do before our district meet an January 30, but the team continues to improve and will make additional improvements before the end of the season.”
Wilson’s Ryan Taylor placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke, while Miles Fitzgerald was sixth in the 500 freestyle.
Wilson will compete in the Jefferson District Championship Swim Meet against perennial state champion Western Albemarle since there are no other high schools in the Shenandoah District with a swim team. The top swimmers and relays from the district meet will proceed to Regionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.