Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2500 FEET. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, AUGUSTA, ROCKINGHAM, WESTERN HIGHLAND AND EASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES, AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE. IN WEST VIRGINIA, WESTERN PENDLETON AND EASTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE MOST LIKELY BETWEEN 1 AM AND 7 AM OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&