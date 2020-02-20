CHARLOTTESVILLE — With the Class 3 State Swim Meet upcoming, several area swimmers have qualified to compete.
At the Region 3C Meet held last week in Charlottesville, the Waynesboro girls team finished sixth overall but with several top swimmers not in the line up due to already having qualifyed in certain events.
“We had a fun meet,” said Waynesboro swim coach Catie Young. “Regionals were full of high energy and fast competition. Our team swam well.”
Freshman Haley Sheffield finished first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:14.42) and took second in the 200 free (1;55.94).
Senior Kristen Wagner placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.03) and while senior Emma Woodworth took second in the 100 backstroke (1:00.71) and third in the 50 free (25:56).
Also, in boys competition, junior Ben Young took third place in the 100 free (50 seconds flat).
“We took advantage of having three women’s relays already qualified for States to create an opportunity for several underclassmen to compete in those,” Young said.
Sheffield, Wagner, Woodworth and Ben Young have qualified for individual events for state competition in addition to the girls’ relay teams for Waynesboro (200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle).
For Wilson, junior Miles Fitzgerald will also compete at states after taking second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke.
This is Wilson’s first season competing as a varsity team.
In addition, four Waynesboro swimmers posted their best times to date at regionals. Freshman Adam Bautista (200 free, 100 backstroke) freshman Sydney Hill (200 free, 100 free), sophomore Anja Pietrowski (200 individual medley) and senior Clara Riggan (500 free) all had personal records.
The Class 3 State Meet will be held Friday at SwimRVA at 5050 Ridgedale Parkway in Richmond with preliminaries beginning at 9:05 a.m. and the finals at 5:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.