Waynesboro hosted some high profile wrestlers from around the state on Saturday at the Little Giant Duals at Kate Collins Middle School.
Teams from King George, William Fleming, Parry McCluer, Broadway and Fort Defiance joined the Giants on the mat.
Although the Little Giants could only field eight weight classes, three of those athletes turned in winning performances.
At 120 pounds, junior Kameron Hale improved his season record to 19-4, going 4-1 on the day, while classmate Michael Smith also went 4-1 at 195 pounds to improve his season mark to 34-3.
Sophomore Seth Showalter at 132 pounds came in 3-2 on the day to move to 21-13 on the season.
"We have no seniors so we're really young," said Waynesboro head coach Kole Showalter. "This is a building year. It was a good turnout for this tournament."
The Little Giants have nine wrestlers active, but five are in their first varsity year in the sport.
Meanwhile, Fort Defiance went 3-2 on the day as Alex Plonsky led the way for the Indians, going undefeated at 160 pounds in five bouts.
"We wrestled well today," said Fort head coach Gary Kinzer. "To finish this well against a 5A (William Fleming) and a 4A program (King George), I'm OK with that."
William Fleming received the championship trophy, with King George taking runner-up honors.
Waynesboro will compete in the Valley District Tournament on Friday at Spotswood, while the Indians next head to the Region 3C Tournament on Feb. 8.
