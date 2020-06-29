WAYNESBORO — Waynesboro is in the market for a new girls basketball head coach.
The position opened up Monday when Kevin Loker tendered his resignation.
Loker endured a nightmarish 2019-20 season when the team started with only eight players, which dwindled to six before adding a jayvee player late, and failed to win a game in finishing 0-22. There were a few games during the year when only five players dressed because of injuries or suspensions, and had games that finished with only four or fewer Little Giants on the floor.
Before having trouble with the roster numbers game, Loker, who is a 2004 Spotswood High School graduate that played basketball for the legendary Jim Kramer, had decent success before this year. The Giants finished up 12-12 during the 2017-18 campaign and 7-15 in 2018-19.
Loker spent seven years leading the Giants, starting in 2013-14 when they compiled a 12-10 record. Waynesboro had combined to win only nine games the prior two years under head coach James Eavey.
Loker had served as the jayvee girls coach at Monticello before arriving at Waynesboro to be the jayvee coach and assistant under Eavey.
Waynesboro was Loker’s first crack at being a head coach.
“I have enjoyed a lot of things coaching Waynesboro over the last seven years, and I am going to miss them,” Loker said. “But the time has come to spend more time with my family. My two sons (ages 4 and 6) are starting to play sports, and I want to be around to see them play their games.”
Loker, who will continue to teach sophomore physical education and driver’s education at the high school, also has a driving school that demands a lot of his time.
Retiring Waynesboro athletic director Derek McDaniel praised Loker for his dedication.
“While he was in charge of the girls basketball program, I believe he ran his program the correct way,” McDaniel said. “He was committed and worked to make it as competitive as possible.
“Kevin is a solid coach with a good understanding of the game. I enjoyed working with him and I hope he will coach again in the near future,” McDaniel said.
New Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major, who doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday, said the school will start the process of hiring a new coach this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.