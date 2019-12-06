FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial hit Waynesboro with the first 20 points of the game Friday night, and the Green Hornets cruised to a 51-16 victory over the Little Giants in nondistrict girls’ basketball.
The Hornets had little trouble securing their first win of the season against an undermanned and overwhelmed Waynesboro squad, which has only eight players on the roster for the new season.
Both teams came into the game fresh off 30-point losses to start the season.
Wilson opened its season Tuesday on the short end of a 69-39 beat-down from defending Class 3 state champion Spotswood. Waynesboro also had taken lumps in its opener Wednesday, scoring only 19 points to a thumping Fort Defiance’s 49.
The Hornets, who are making their debut in Class 3 this season, showed Friday night they were in no mood for a repeat performance with the lightning-quick start.
Waynesboro’s lack of any ball-handlers was on full display from the start when the Hornets’ press, which was called off five minutes in, forced 11 first-quarter turnovers that led to easy scoring opportunities.
Sophomore Brooke Cason sparked the 20-0 barrage to open the game, scoring half of the points, which included a pair of 3-pointers.
“I was extremely pleased with the team’s camaraderie, and our passing and sharing of the ball,” said long-time Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan. “We had some goals after the Spotswood game, one of which was our work on the boards, and I thought we did a good job there. We were able to work on a lot of things tonight, which is good for this early in the season. It was good to get that first win under our belts.”
After being shutout for nearly seven minutes to start the game, the Giants finished the quarter on a 6-0 spurt. Kaleigh Adcock broke the drought at the 1:08 mark with a short jumper along the left baseline, while Adaria Simmons and Rachel Obiyo found to range to leave Waynesboro down 20-6.
The Hornets had another 20-point outburst in the second period, including the final 18, to hold a commanding 40-8 advantage at the break. Ashley Morani had eight second-quarter points to propel Wilson’s scoring parade.
The entire second half was played under the running clock rule as the margin stayed above the 30-point threshold. Only 19 combined points were scored by the teams, but Waynesboro did find a positive by outscoring the Hornets 6-5 in the fourth quarter.
“We were still playing hard to the end,” Waynesboro head coach Kevin Loker said. “You want to see the girls keep competing, but I know it is easy to get down when the score gets out of hand early. I didn’t see any letdown or quit out there tonight.”
Morani led a balanced Wilson scoring attack with 14, while Cason added 12, all coming in the first half. Korinne Baska chipped in eight.
Adcock paced the Giants with six. Simmons and Obiyo each tallied four.
Wilson (1-1) is idle until Thursday when it has a rematch at the Giants. Waynesboro (0-2) has another neighborhood clash Tuesday at Stuarts Draft.
