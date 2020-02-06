Wilson Memorial controlled play in the first half to take a 36-20 lead and the Hornets led the entire second half to defeat Waynesboro 72-58 in nondistrict boys basketball action Thursday evening.
The Little Giants took an early 7-4 advantage before Wilson closed the first quarter with a 15-2 run to lead 19-9.
A 9-0 Wilson spurt in the second quarter gave Wilson its largest lead of the first half, 30-12. Matt Poole sparked the run with five points and Gabe Brown added a 3-pointer as the Hornets took control.
“That might have been the best first half we’ve played all year,” said Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman. “We really played well.”
Waynesboro wasn’t ready to throw in the towel as they opened the second half with an 11-0 run to get back in the game.
“We told our guys at halftime, that Waynesboro wasn’t going to roll over on Senior Night,” Hartman said. “That’s a good group of seniors over there. Guys like Damien (Fisher), Luke (Young), Dayvon (Young). We expected them to come out and play well and fight back and that’s what they did.”
The Little Giants made a concerted effort to feed their big man Fisher to start the third period and he responded. Fisher scored six points, Luke Young knocked down a 3-pointer and Dayvon Young added two foul shots to trim the margin to five, 36-31.
Wilson went more than four minutes without scoring to start the third quarter. Rafe Shumate ended the drought with a three-point play at the 3:43 mark to push the margin back to eight. A 3-pointer by Dayvon Young trimmed the deficit back to five, 39-34, before Wilson regained control with 10 straight points.
Jaxon Hartman started the run with a three-point play and Poole scored five unanswered points to push the lead to 47-34. Gabe Brown added two foul shots to make it 49-34 before Fisher tallied inside to cut the margin to 13 points at the end of the quarter.”
“I was really pleased with the way we responded when Waynesboro cut the lead to five,” said Hartman. “We settled down and got it back up to double figures by the end of the quarter.”
Wilson sealed the verdict at the foul line, making 17-of-20 in the fourth quarter to put away the final 78-58 margin of victory.
“We worked on free throws for 20 minutes in practice Wednesday,” Hartman said. “We missed a couple down the stretch, but foul shooting definitely helped us put the game away.” Wilson finished the game 29-of-35 at the line.
Zakar Woodson turned in a stellar all-around effort to lead the Hornets, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and several steals.
“He’s a difference maker,” Hartman said of Woodson.” Since we moved him into the starting lineup we’ve been a different team. He’s a playmaker. He can do a little bit of everything.”
Woodson had plenty of help as Poole also scored 17 points. Hartman added 14 points and Shumate scored 10.
Fisher got going in the second half when he scored 18 of his 22 points. Dayvon Young added 10 for the Little Giants.
Wilson also won the junior varsity game, 44-33.
