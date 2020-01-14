FISHERSVILLE — Riverheads stormed back from a 15-point, second-half deficit Tuesday to force overtime, but Wilson Memorial made the plays in the extra session to take a 57-54 victory in the Shenandoah District opener for both teams.
Wilson scored the first 11 points of the game, five by Jaxon Hartman, and held at least an eight-point lead for the rest of the first half. At the break, the Hornets held a 13-point, 32-19, lead.
“In the first half we just executed what we wanted to do,” said Wilson Memorial head coach Jeremy Hartman. “We wanted to make Grant (Painter) and Elijah (Dunlap) work for everything they got. We defended them pretty well in that first half. We knew Adam (Painter) could get hot and that’s what happened there in the third quarter.”
Wilson’s Rafe Shumate scored to open the second half, giving the Hornets their biggest lead of the night, 34-19. Then, the Painter brothers shot Riverheads back into the game with a 14-0 run.
Adam Painter sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a 3-ball from his brother Grant to trim the margin to 34-28. Dunlap scored in transition and Adam Painter capped the run with another 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, 34-33.
Shumate halted the Riverheads run with a 3-pointer before Grant Painter hit two foul shots to trim the Hornets lead to-37-35 at the end of three quarters.
Riverheads tied the score when Honor Robinson hit two foul shots to start the final quarter. Wilson’s Matt Poole and Adam Painter traded 3-pointers before a 3-pointer by Hornets guard Gabe Brown put the hosts on top 43-40.
After the Gladiators tied the score 43-43, Hartman hit a 12-footer to put the Hornets up by two, 45-43. After a Riverheads miss, Wilson regained possession and Brown came off a screen on a set out-of-bounds play and drained a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Hornets up five, 48-43, with 1:35 left.
A 3-pointer by Dunlap with 18.3 second left cut the deficit to two, 48-46. Riverheads fouled Poole with 13.4 seconds left and the Wilson senior made the first foul shot, but missed the second, leaving the door open for the Gladiators.
Zach Adams took a 3-pointer from the right side, but his shot was long. Robinson hauled in the long rebound and kicked a pass out to Dunlap and the Riverheads senior hit the tying 3-pointer just before the buzzer, sending the game to overtime tied at 49-49.
“I told the team in the huddle before overtime that this was an opportunity for them to show their championship mettle,” Hartman said. “Riverheads had all the momentum, but I thought our guys kept their composure.”
Dunlap hit 1-of-2 foul shots to start the OT, giving Riverheads its first lead of the game. The lead switched hands twice as Hartman hit a 12-footer for the Hornets and Robinson scored inside for Riverheads. Brown then hit a clutch 3-pointer to put Wilson up two and two foul shots by Gabe LaGrua pushed the advantage to four, 58-54.
Robinson scored on a stickback with 14.5 seconds left to make it a one possession game and the Gladiators fouled immediately, Shumate hit 1-of-2 foul shots and once again Riverheads had a chance to tie. This time Grant Painter got a contested look from the corner, but his shot was just off target and Wilson controlled the rebound to finish off the 57-54 victory.
“You spot a team an 11-point lead on the road and that makes it tough,” said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey. “Credit our guys for battling back. We just didn’t manage possessions well in the overtime. We had a couple of turnovers back-to-back that were costly.”
Hartman led the Hornets with 15 points while Brown added 11 and Poole 10. Adam Painter led all scorers with 19 points. Grant Painter scored 13 for the Gladiators and Dunlap added 10.
Riverheads won the JV game 32-29.
