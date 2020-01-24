FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial took a giant stride toward securing a regional berth Friday night after the Green Hornets pulled away from the Fort Defiance Indians, 65-51, in Shenandoah District boys basketball.
Sophomore Jaxon Hartman pulled off his best Zion Williamson impersonation, hitting four 3-pointers bridging the third and fourth quarters when the Hornets finally got distance from the Indians.
Hartman, the team’s second-leading scorer, had been scoreless because of foul trouble until his blitz from the arc stymied a Fort rally that had cut a 13-point deficit to 37-32 with 2:46 left in the third period.
By quarter’s end, Hartman had dropped in two rainbows from the left corner for a 45-38 lead, and then opened the final period with a bomb, giving Wilson some breathing room.
“Jaxon was huge off the bench in the third,” Wilson head coach and Jaxon’s father Jeremy Hartman said. “He had been in foul trouble from the start, but those shots gave us a lot of energy going to the fourth quarter.”
The Hornets opened a two-game lead over their county rival for the district’s automatic berth into the Region 3C tournament. Since there is no longer a district tourney, the regional bid between the two Class 3 teams comes down to which one finishes with the best district record. Should both end the regular season with identical records, there will be a special playoff. Head-to-head is not a tiebreaker.
Although Wilson (5-8, 2-2) is currently in the driver’s seat, there is still hope for Fort (1-12, 0-4) as one at-large berth, based on a points system, is up for grabs into the eight-team field. But obviously the Indians need to start a serious winning streak over the final three weeks of the regular season to get into contention.
“We are just trying to win as many games as we can,” Hartman said. “We aren’t looking at the standings.”
The first quarter was a punch-counterpunch affair, ending in a 14-all stalemate. The Hornets did the early punching, taking a 10-6 lead on a 9-1 run that Gabe Brown started with a 3-pointer and Rafe Shumate had two baskets.
But Fort’s Ryan Cook provided the counterpunching, scoring 10 of his team’s 14 points, including a pair of bombs that enabled the Indians to battle back even.
Wilson gained some separation to begin the second quarter, starting on a 8-2 run behind 3s from Zakar Woodson and Matt Poole for a 22-16 margin. The Hornets maintained the six-point advantage the break, 26-20, by holding the Indians to only six points and Cook scoreless.
“We missed too many shots around the basket in the first half,” Fort head coach Brandon Fulk said. “Our ball movement was as good as it has ever been. I thought we should have been in the lead at the half.”
The Hornets quickly increased their lead to 32-20 to begin the second half on Woodson’s three-point play and Shumate’s triple.
After the margin grew to 37-24, Fort came to life with an 8-0 spurt, the last six by Cook, his first points since the opening quarter, for a 37-32 deficit.
“Cook is a tremendous player,” Hartman said. “We threw everything we had at him, but he still scored.”
But then Hartman got busy from distance as the Hornets led 45-38 after three.
“We didn’t make enough stops in the third,” Fulk said.
After Hartman’s third 3 to begin the final quarter, Poole hit two milestone free throws for a 50-38 cushion. Poole’s two free throws at the 6:40 mark pushed him over 1,000 career points.
The Indians twice got the margin to nine points, but Hartman’s fourth bomb pushed Wilson back into double figures, and Fort never got under 10 the rest of the way.
Wilson connected on nine 3s in the game, which was basically the difference.
“It was a typical close game with Fort,” Hartman said. “We just had a bit more than them tonight.”
Even though the Indians lost their ninth straight, Fulk came away feeling good about his team.
“I feel the most encouraged as I have all season,” he said. “I saw a lot of positives out there. We just have to keep working.”
Poole led the Hornets with 16 points, while Woodson scored 14, Hartman 12 and Shumate 10.
Cook scored a game-high 19, including a trio of 3s.
Fort has a short turnaround as it is right back on the court 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a nondistrict makeup game at Rockbridge County.
Both teams finished their first rotation through the district schedule Tuesday. The Hornets travel to Staunton, while the Indians host Buffalo Gap.
Fort’s jayvees posted a 49-33 victory. Tyreek Veney led the Indians with 13 points, while William Brooks tallied 10. Aiden Podgorski and Colton Lavender each had seven for the Hornets.
