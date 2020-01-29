FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial notched its second lopsided victory in as many nights Tuesday as the Green Hornets crushed the Staunton Storm 78-50 in Shenandoah District girls basketball.
The Hornets were coming off an impressive 67-53 road win Monday night against Page County.
Wilson seized control Tuesday by outscoring the Storm 42-18 during the second and third quarters after leading just 16-12 after one period. The Hornets had a 24-13 second quarter and 18-5 third quarter to build the insurmountable lead.
Korinne Baska led the Hornets with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, while LeAnna Rankin and Serenity Stacy each scored 10 points. As a team, Wilson was 11-of-18 from the arc.
The game finished the first rotation through the district schedule for both teams. Wilson (9-8, 3-2) hosts Riverheads on Friday, while Staunton (5-8, 0-5) travels to Stuart Hall on Thursday and Fort Defiance on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.