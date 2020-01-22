FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial posted its third straight win Wednesday night by knocking off the Broadway Gobblers 55-43 in nondistrict girls basketball.
The Hornets held Broadway to 11 second-half points as they rallied from a 32-25 halftime deficit. Wilson had led 16-10 after one quarter before getting outscored 22-9 in the second period, but in the second half, the Hornets’ offense and defense clicked with a 30-11 outburst.
Korinne Baska sparked the Hornets with 18 points, while Ashley Morani tallied 15 and Brooke Cason nine.
Wilson reached .500 on the season at 7-7. The Hornets have a big showdown Friday at Fort Defiance in a clash of the Shenandoah District’s two Class 3 teams. The team with the best district record will receive the automatic berth into the Region 3C field.
