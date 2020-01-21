BUFFALO GAP — Wilson Memorial grabbed its second straight road victory Tuesday night as the Green Hornets knocked off the Buffalo Gap Bison 48-37 in Shenandoah District girls basketball.
The Hornets, who blew out Stuarts Draft on Friday, led 25-16 at halftime behind Korinne Baska’s 11 second-quarter points. They extended the margin to 38-25 after three quarters and never were seriously threatened in the final eight minutes.
Baska finished with 21 points to lead the Hornets, while Ashley Morani added 12.
Amaya Lucas paced the Bison with 21 points.
Wilson (6-7, 2-1) is right back on the court Wednesday for a home contest against Broadway. Gap (8-6, 1-2) is on the road Friday at arch rival Riverheads.
