FISHERSVILLE — Wilson held a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter and then held off a furious Riverheads rally to take a 63-56 victory over the Riverheads Gladiators in Shenandoah District girls’ basketball action.
Wilson’s Brooke Cason knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to put the Hornets ahead 54-37.
Just when the Hornets appeared to have the game well under control however, the Gladiators came storming back with 14 straight points. Dayton Moore’s 3-pointer ignited the run and Hannah Grubb added a short jumper and a 3-pointer to cut the margin to nine. Berkeley Tyree powered inside for a bucket and Grubb added two foul shots to make the score 54-49. Hanna Hoosier capped the run with a short jumper and the Gladiators were within three 54-51.
Wilson needed a bucket and junior Korinne Baska answered the call. Baska knocked down a 3-ball to slow the Riverheads run and give the Hornets a 57-51.”
“Korinne wasn’t scoring like she usually does, but for her to step up and take that shot and knock it down as one of our leaders was a huge play," Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said.
Tyree made 1-of-2 foul shots before the Hornets reeled off six unanswered points to put the game away. Serenity Stacy scored a pair of buckets and Madison Flint scored on the break to put the Hornets back in control, 63-52.
“The girls responded when they had to,” Bryan added. “When Riverheads made that run at us, the girls picked it up and made the plays. Stacy had a couple of bug baskets inside when we needed to score.”
Wilson put four players in double figures. The Hornets were paced by Cason with five 3-pointers for 15 points. “Really pleased with the way Brooke played tonight,” Bryan added. “She’s the type shooter who, if she gets one to go down, can hit two or three in a hurry.”
Stacy gave the Hornets an inside presence with 13 points. Baska scored 12 points and Ashley Morani finished with 10.
Grubb scored 10 points in the second quarter and nine in the fourth quarter to lead Riverheads with 19 points. Tyree worked the paint for 13 points and Moore added 10.
In the junior varsity game, Riverheads pulled away in the second half to win 41-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.