FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial has a new golf coach.
Trena McDaniel, a Wilson alumna, was announced to the head-coaching position late Friday.
McDaniel returns to the Shenandoah Valley after spending much of her career in the Chicagoland area. She takes control of a program, which finished sixth in the state in 2019 in Class 3 and was the Class 2 state runner-up in 2018.
According to a press release from the school, McDaniel possesses extensive experience in the instructional golf field. Her understanding of the formative process will lend itself well as she mentors student-athletes. A coach who prides herself on instruction, McDaniel is a Class A LPGA teaching professional, and holds a number of additional coaching certifications. She is passionate about growing the game of golf at the grassroots levels, and has constructed programs aimed at immersing young athletes in golf during her coaching career.
McDaniel’s coaching experience has allowed her to develop a clear vision for how she believes a successful program can be both built, and maintained. She excels at not only breaking down a golf swing, but coaching players through the mental mine fields that a round of golf can present.
Before returning to Virginia, McDaniel served as the Director of Instruction and Learning Center Manager at the Deerfield Golf Club & Learning Center. Her vast experiences across the gamut of golf instruction and daily interaction with students will allow Wilson Memorial to promote positive experiences for all Green Hornets interested in learning more about the lifelong game of golf.
