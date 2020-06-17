FISHERSVILLE — Drew Bugden is returning to his roots.
Wilson Memorial named Bugden as its new head football coach Wednesday.
He replaces Jeremiah Major, who resigned in May to become the athletic director at Waynesboro. Major, whose nine years as head coach is the most in the school’s long football history, compiled a 63-44 record during his tenure, including 46-9 in his first four years. Major guided the Green Hornets to the 2014 Class 2 state championship game where they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Glenvar in overtime.
Bugden’s hiring marks a return to the school as he is a 2006 Wilson graduate.
Bugden played football for the Hornets under former head coach Derek McDaniel, and was a captain on the 2005 squad. A three-year starter for McDaniel, Bugden also participated in indoor and outdoor track for longtime head coach Steve Geiman.
“Wilson means a lot to me,” the 32-year-old Bugden said. “I had a blessed time going to school here.
“Coach Mac saw a lot in me, enough to name me a team captain,” he said. “That put me on the path to coaching.”
Bugden had been back at Wilson since December when Major hired him to be the defensive coordinator.
“I got the opportunity to work with the kids for a couple months before everything shut down in March,” he said. “I am so grateful to Coach Major for bringing me back to my alma mater. He taught me so much in a short amount of time. I definitely have some big shoes to fill.”
Major, who was an assistant coach at Wilson when Bugden played, is excited to see his former player move into the top spot.
“We started talking a while back about him returning to Wilson,” Major said. “I am so glad it all worked out.
“Drew is a very intelligent teacher on the field and in the classroom,” he said. “He has a great knowledge and understanding of the game. He is going to do great. Of course being a first-time head coach, he will have to learn the ropes, but Derek and I both told him if he needs help with anything that we are close by.”
Bugden played a year of football at Emory & Henry College before to transferring to George Mason University to study history. He will teach social studies at Wilson.
Bugden started down the road to his coaching career at Class 5 Robert E. Lee-Springfield under head coach Rob Everett.
“I was 20 years old, and Coach Everett was the first coach to teach me about coaching,” Bugden said. “He threw a lot on my plate.”
Bugden also had an assistant coaching stop at Nelson County where he coached on Mark Poston’s staff. Poston is now the head coach at Rockbridge County.
“Coach Poston knows so much about football,” Bugden said. “He showed me about how much time is required to do the job. It’s a lot more than just playing a game on Friday night. It is basically a year-round endeavor.”
His most recent stop was at Stuarts Draft where he worked for Nathan Floyd from 2015-18.
“He and his staff gave me a ton of responsibilities during my time with the Cougars,” Bugden said. “I learned so much from those guys. I had a great time there.”
Bugden took the 2019 season off to spend time with his two daughters Abigail and Annalee, time that won’t be there now.
“We as a family talked about that aspect,” he said.
Bugden is tasked with rebuilding a program that made the postseason just twice in the last five years and finished below .500 all five of those seasons. The Hornets will be competing in Class 3 for a second year, which is a tall order, especially in the always-loaded Region 3C where Wilson plays.
“Success is not always in the records,” he said. “Wilson football is about doing things the right way on and off the field. The kids here aren’t afraid to do the hard work, and that attitude breeds success. I am thrilled with what I have seen here in just my short time, and that all goes back to Coach Major.”
