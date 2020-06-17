FISHERSVILLE — A Wilson Memorial graduate was named the Hornets new head football coach, the school announced Wednesday.
Drew Bugden of Stuarts Draft will return to The Hive. Bugden is a 2006 graduate of Wilson Memorial and played football for the Green Hornets under coach Derek McDaniel. Bugden was a captain on the 2005 squad and a 3-year starter who also participated in indoor and outdoor track while at Wilson.
Bugden went on to play a year of football at Emory and Henry College prior to transferring to George Mason University to study history. Bugden began his coaching career at Robert E. Lee in Springfield and has also made coaching stops at Nelson County and most recently Stuarts Draft.
During his coaching career, Bugden won playoff games and achieved state playoff appearances at different levels of Virginia High School League competition.
Bugden replaces coach Jeremiah Major, who left his post to take over as Waynesboro's athletic director upon McDaniel's retirement. Major coached the Hornets football team since 2011.
In the 2019 season, Wilson Memorial ended with a 2-8 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.