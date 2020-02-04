FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial announced Tuesday in a press release the hiring of Scott Harrison as the Green Hornets’ new head coach of the boys soccer program.
Harrison brings a wealth of postseason soccer experience to the job Hornet, having seen his high school squads earning six state tournament appearances and four state finals appearances.
Harrison was the head coach at Riverheads when the Gladiators claimed the 2016 Class 1 state championship.
Wilson’s new coach is a Shenandoah Valley veteran, having lived in the region since attending James Madison University in 1981. He holds a B.S. from JMU in Human Performance Management.
Harrison has devoted his life to the game of soccer, coaching for over 28 years locally. He possesses experience in both the competitive club soccer circuit, as well as the high school circuit.
He holds multiple coaching certificates and licenses from his vast experience coaching the game he is passionate about.
