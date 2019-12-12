Wilson Memorial pulled away late Thursday night to defeat the Waynesboro Little Giants, 63-34, in nondistrict girls’ basketball action.
The Little Giants, who have just eight players listed on the roster, played Thursday’s game with just five available players. The final four minutes of the game, Waynesboro played with four players after one player fouled out of the contest.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” said Waynesboro head coach Kevin Loker. “That’s tough, playing with just five, but I thought the girls battled and competed all night. Really proud of their effort.”
Wilson scored the first 13 points of the game before Jaden Sprouse drove the baseline for a layup to put the Little Giants on the board with 1:35 left in the first quarter.
Wilson’s Serenity Stacy scored three points and Cierra Bruce added a layup for Waynesboro as the first quarter ended with the Hornets holding a 16-4 lead.
Waynesboro hung around in the second quarter and buckets by Rachel Obiyo and Mariela Ruiz had the Little Giants within eight, 22-14. Wilson closed the half with a 6-0 run to push the margin back to double figures. Stacy scored two buckets from in close and Korinne Baska added two free throws, giving Wilson a 28-14 lead at the half.
Wilson increased its lead to 17 points, 36-19, midway through the third quarter but a 17-footer by Ruiz and a layup by Bruce cut the deficit to 36-23.
After a timeout at the 3:10 mark, Waynesboro continued to chip away at the deficit as Sprouse scored on a floater in the lane and Bruce knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Little Giants to within eight, 36-28, with two minutes remaining in the third period.
“I looked up late in the quarter and we’ve got it down to eight,” said Loker. “The girls handled the press and hit some shots.”
Wilson’s Stacy and Waynesboro’s Bruce traded hoops before an inside move by Carlee Hatfield and a three-point play by Madison Flint put Wilson up 43-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Wilson used a 12-0 run to start the final quarter to pull away. Ashley Morani scored inside and Baska turned a steal into a layup to ignite the decisive run. Joya Payne worked inside for a bucket and Stacy added two buckets from in close, making the score 55-30. Wilson outscored the Little Giants 20-4 in the final quarter.
“We got tired and started turning the ball over too much, but that’s understandable,” Loker said.
Stacy scored a career-high 21 points and Baska added 10 to lead the Hornets. Bruce scored 16 points and Sprouse tallied 10 for the Little Giants.
“I didn’t think we played particularly well on defense in the first half and we went with the press in the second half to get things going,” said Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan. “This group is at its best when we press.”
“We missed some open shots and, at times, we might turn it over too much. But some of our turnovers come when we try to make an extra pass,” Bryan added. “This group is very unselfish and that’s the thing love about this team. They will share the basketball.”
