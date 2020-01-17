STUARTS DRAFT — Wilson Memorial jumped out to a 17-1 lead in the first six minutes Friday night and led by double digits the rest of the way in a 73-48 Shenandoah District girls’ basketball victory over the Stuarts Draft Cougars.
“Give Wilson a lot of credit,” said Draft head coach Brad DeWitt. “They came out with a lot of energy and were a step faster than us tonight. They took it to us in the first half.”
The Hornets got out in transition early, scoring three of its first five buckets on the fast break to take a quick 10-0 lead. Ashley Morani took a pass from Korinne Baska to put the Hornets on the board and Baska scored off a feed from Madison Flint to make it 4-0. Brooke Cason scored on a backdoor cut and Baska picked up another assist, this time finding Morani on the break for an 8-0 lead. Serenity Stacy then worked the paint for a bucket, capping Wilson’s 10-0 run.
Lyndsay Harris made 1-of-2 foul shots with 4:02 left in the quarter for Draft’s first point, but Leanna Rankiin hit a 3-pointer before Morani and Flint added buckets to put the Hornets on top 17-1.
Leah Wood scored Draft’s first field goal with 2:00 left and McKinley Fitzgerald knocked down a short jumper to pull Draft to within 17-5. Wilson closed the quarter with a 6-2 spurt on two buckets by Stacy and a steal and layup from Baska to lead 23-7 after one quarter.
Wilson continued to control the tempo in the second quarter and a 10-2 spurt to end the period gave the visitors their biggest lead of the half. Baska capped the late spurt with a 12-foot jumper just before the buzzer to send the Hornets to the break with a 38-15 lead.
After a bucket by Baska early in the third quarter gave Wilson a 45-20 lead, Draft put together its best stretch of basketball of the night. Six points by Wood and four more by Harris led the Draft on a 16-4 run that cut the deficit to 13 points, 49-36.
Buckets by Baska and Morani halted the Draft surge as the third quarter ended with the Hornets holding a 53-36 lead.
“I was proud of the way the girls played in the second half,” DeWitt said. “We battled and fought in the second half.”
Four Hornets scored in double figures with Baska leading the balanced scoring attack with 19 points. Morani scored 17 points, followed by Rankin with 15 and Stacy with 10.
“These girls are so unselfish. They shared the ball tonight and our shooting was on tonight,” said Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan. “We were disappointed with the way we played Tuesday (a loss to Riverheads). We knew we were capable of playing better basketball. Tonight, I think we won this game with our defense. I was pleased with the effort in this one.”
Bryan thinks the tough nondistrict scheduled endured by her Hornets is starting to pay dividends.
“It’s tough to take at the time when you’re playing really strong teams like Spotswood and TA," Bryan said. "Tonight, I think you saw the way we are capable of playing.”
The Cougars were playing their first game without post player Hadley May who was out with an injury. Wood was the lone Draft player in double figures as she scored a game-high 20 points.
Wilson held on to win the junior varsity game 31-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.