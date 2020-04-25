FISHERSVILLE — In the midst of the current health crisis, Wilson Memorial’s Matt Poole had some exciting news.
Poole, who scored more than 1,000 points for the Hornets, has signed to play next season for the inaugural unveiling of the Mary Baldwin University boys basketball team.
“This is a big moment for me and my family,” Poole said. “It’s a big deal and I’m very excited to play.”
The Fighting Squirrels will begin next season as a club team and then transition to a Division III team in 2021 in the USA-South Conference.
“It’s a brand new program so there’s no real pressure,” Poole said. “Next season, we will building the program and will hope to get some more local guys here.”
Poole mentioned former R.E. Lee standout Ethan Vest will be one of the new players joining the squad.
“It’s a special opportunity for him,” Wilson Memorial head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “I’m happy for Matt. He deserves it and has earned it; and I’m ecstatic in being able to see him play.”
Hartman thinks the new program at Mary Baldwin under Coach Matt Griggs will be a good fit for Poole.
The versatile Wilson senior may play point guard or shooting guard for the Squirrels.
“I think the competition will be good and we will play some of the junior colleges the first year,” Poole said.
“I definitely think we will be competitive and I’ll play whatever position or role Coach Griggs wants me to.”
Being close to home will afford Poole’s parents and grandparents a chance to watch him in person.
“He’s very family oriented, so that’s a major reason for his decision,” Hartman said.
Poole hopes to major in psychology and because the basketball team is not an NCAA-sanctioned team the first season, Poole will have five seasons to play. He plans to begin his master’s degree in the fifth year.
For the Hornets, Poole averaged 16 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal per game this season for the Green Hornets.
