WAYNESBORO — Augusta County lost a second head coach Tuesday to an athletic director position in another school system.
Wilson Memorial football head coach Jeremiah Major was named the new athletic director at Waynesboro High School during the Waynesboro School Board meeting Tuesday night.
Major replaces longtime Waynesboro AD and head coach Derek McDaniel who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Major’s departure comes on the same day that Stuarts Draft boys basketball head coach Mike Gale was appointed to the AD position at Rockbridge County High School.
The now former Wilson coach had spent virtually his entire life at the Fishersville school. He graduated from Wilson and then spent the last 21 years teaching and coaching at his alma mater. He had been the head coach of the Green Hornets for the last nine seasons, guiding the team to the 2014 Class 2 state championship game where they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Glenvar in overtime.
Ironically, Major replaced McDaniel at Wilson’s helm in 2011 when the latter left for Waynesboro.
Major said he wasn’t actively looking for an AD job, but things just fell into place.
“Someone called me to gauge my interest,” he said. “My wife and I talked and prayed over it, and we decided to take the leap.”
Major said he and Waynesboro Principal Bryan Stamm are good friends, so he worked up a list of questions for the interview.
“I really liked the responses I got back,” he said. “Bryan’s goals for the school align with my philosophy. It was about a four-week process, and now I am anxious to get started.”
The new Waynesboro AD knows he has his work cut out as the athletic programs have struggled in recent years, especially football, which is mired on a long losing streak.
“We have a new football coach (Brandon Jarvis) in place, and there is a renewed excitement in the program,” Major said. “I know there is a lot of potential across the board to have success at Waynesboro. There are a lot of athletes in the building, and we want them to buy into our vision. I truly believe there are exciting times ahead.”
Although Major is thrilled with the new door opening in his life, closing the one at Wilson is tough.
“It is hard leaving the relationships that I have built with the players over the years,” he said. “But now I get the opportunity to create new relationships at Waynesboro.”
