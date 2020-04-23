CHURCHVILLE — Buffalo Gap senior Seth Fitzgerald wavered a bit about wrestling again this season. Now, after winning a state championship at 220 pounds for the Bison, he's glad he came back. Fitzgerald, among a number of qualified candidates, is The News Virginian's Wrestler of the Year.
After completing another successful season for Gap in football, Fitzgerald wasn't entirely sure he wanted to wrestle. Instead of opting out of his secondary sport, he decided to get back on the mat and dedicate himself to winning a state title.
"Sometimes I wasn't even sure I wanted to be out (on the wrestling mat)," Fitzgerald said. "But wrestling taught me to work hard on something that I didn't like sometimes, so that's important."
After all, he had been state runner-up in wrestling in his junior year, accepting his own personal challenge to pursue the championship.
Making it through districts and regionals unscathed, Fitzgerald made it to the state finals against Bluestone's Neil Clayton, who pinned him in the state final in the third round last season. Fitzgerald defeated Clayton in the title rematch to take care of the unfinished business from 2019.
"I wanted to avenge last year and I knew I could do it. Experience was a big part of it, but I wasn't really expecting it," Fitzgerald said. "Wrestling has taught me to work hard. It's helped to develop me as a man and as an athlete. It humbles you."
Being more of an individual sport, wrestling taught Fitzgerald to depend on his own inner strength rather than his teammates. As a complementary sport to football, Fitzgerald's re-dedication to wrestling this season will help launch his collegiate football career at Frostburg State in western Maryland in the fall.
"I really liked the coach (Belane Fitzgerald, no relation) and they really have a good program," he said. "I want to be a part of their success, and I'm all about the competition."
An all-region linebacker for the Bison, Fitzgerald expects to play H-back for Frostburg, a kind of hybrid between tight end and fullback. Having played a versatile back in the single wing at Buffalo Gap should prepare Fitzgerald well for the step up in college.
This spring, before the pandemic hit, Fitzgerald was trying shot put for the Bison track team. But now, with school shut down, Fitzgerald is staying busy with landscaping odd jobs and self-training workouts.
