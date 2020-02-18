STUARTS DRAFT — Zakar Woodson could not have picked a more opportune time to have a career performance.
Wilson Memorial’s senior transfer lit up Fort Defiance for a career-high 25 points as the Green Hornets clinched a Region 3C tournament berth by dumping the Indians 75-63 in a boys basketball special playoff at Stuarts Draft High School.
The Hornets and Indians needed an extra game to decide the Shenandoah District’s automatic bid after the two tied with identical 4-6 district records in the regular season. The team with the best record received the berth. Wilson ended up beating the Indians in all three meetings this season after earlier 65-51 and 60-53 victories.
The game was forced when Wilson, which entered the final game of the regular season last Friday with a one-game lead, lost at home to Staunton 77-69, while Fort (6-17) was winning 78-64 at Buffalo Gap.
Wilson (9-14), which will be the region’s No. 8 seed, gets the reward of traveling to top-seeded Charlottesville on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. quarterfinal clash.
Woodson, who transferred from Stuarts Draft to Wilson after last season, felt right at ‘home’ on the Cougars’ court as a contingent of former teammates cheered him on. He scored six quick points when the Hornets opened the game on a 13-2 blitz, and never were tied or trailed in the game.
“I felt we put the work in at practice Monday,” said Woodson, who also had six rebounds, six steals and six assists. “It was neat hearing my old teammates, but I am happy my new guys accepted me.”
Woodson put a capper on his electric performance with his first two career dunks late in the fourth quarter.
“Z set the tone in the first half,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “His energy got everyone else going and enabled us to push the lead out.”
Woodson sandwiched two baskets around Emmanuel Gunter’s second-chance basket for a 6-0 lead. After Ryan Cook broke Fort’s scoreless run, the Hornets tallied the next seven points to make a statement at 13-2.
Wilson pushed the lead to two touchdowns, 21-7, before Cook drained a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
The Hornets kept extending their margin in the second period, and when Woodson popped a 3 from the top of the key and later turned a steal into a layup, the lead had grown to 41-23 with just over a minute left in the half.
“I didn’t know how we would play coming into the game, considering what happened Friday and coming down the stretch,” Hartman said. “Some games we play like world-beaters, and other games were play like we can’t walk and chew gum.”
The Indians threw a major scare into Wilson to begin the fourth quarter. Trailing 55-41, Fort’s Vincent Sipe and Kaden Johnson drilled two 3s apiece, which suddenly cut the deficit to 57-53 with 6:08 left in the game.
But that was as close as the game got as Matt Poole’s deep 3 from the left corner started a 7-0 spurt to pull the Hornets from the danger zone.
“We did some dumb stuff down the stretch that nearly cost us the game,” Hartman said. “But we started making some plays again to get the separation back.”
Fort head coach Brandon Fulk didn’t like the way his team came into the win-or-go-home game.
“I didn’t like how we were emotionally in practice Monday and it bled over into the game,” he said. “I can’t say why we were like that, considering what was on the line and how we had played Friday.
“We were atrocious on the defensive end. We had bad body language and mindset. We gave them anything they wanted around the basket,” Fulk said. “We had a great opportunity when we cut the margin to four, but couldn’t make a stop after that.”
Besides Woodson’s 25, the Hornets also got double-figure scoring from Jaxon Hartman with 15 and Poole’s 13.
For the Indians, Jerry Horning and Johnson had 16 apiece, while Cook had 12 and Sipe 11.
Hartman credited the defense on Cook and Sipe as a key.
“Jaxon and Rafe (Shumate) did great jobs guarding Vinny and Ryan. We didn’t let them get on a scoring run.”
Cook had only one field goal through three quarters, while Sipe was limited to five points in the first 24 minutes.
Now Hartman turns his attention to fast-paced Charlottesville.
“They are going to be a handful,” he said. “Their pressure defense creates turnovers, and that has been our Achilles heel. We can’t be turning the ball over a lot early, or the game will be over early.”
