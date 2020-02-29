Despite temperatures in the low 30s on Saturday morning, the ninth annual Mad Anthony Mud Run drew in a crowd of nearly 450 people to Waynesboro’s Coyner Springs Park.
The annual event is sponsored by Waynesboro Parks and Recreation and is named after Army officer and statesman General Anthony “Mad” Wayne. Participants completed the nearly five-mile course while overcoming 16 different obstacles including climbing walls, crawling through mud and crossing through tunnels.
Although three years ago temperatures at the annual run were in the single digits with snow and ice on the ground, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation events director Amanda Reeve said this year’s weather with the wind chill rivaled their previous record.
Joel Hayes, 28, of Stuarts Draft won first place overall and in the male division for the second year in a row after crossing the finish line in a time of 33:25 — improving from his previous time of 34:55. Blaine Mainz, 21, of Blacksburg, and Jared Nieters, 42, of Amissville, finished second and third in the male category, respectively.
First-time mud runner Christie Taylor, 34, of Crozet, finished first in the female division with a time of 38:47. Forty-five-year-old Bridget Donaldson of Charlottesville came in second at 42:32, and Waynesboro’s Grace Brooks, 22, finished third at 43:55.
Proceeds from this year’s mud run will benefit the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.
“It was another great mud run event to kick off Run the Valley,” Reeve said.
Run the Valley, a series of four races throughout the year, officially begins on April 27 with the Park to Park half marathon.
