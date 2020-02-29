Mad Anthony Mud Run 2020

Logan Bogert/The News Virginian

Nearly 450 people registered for the ninth annual Mad Anthony Mud Run held on Saturday in Waynesboro’s Coyner Park.

 Logan Bogert/The News Virginian

Despite temperatures in the low 30s on Saturday morning, the ninth annual Mad Anthony Mud Run drew in a crowd of nearly 450 people to Waynesboro’s Coyner Springs Park.

The annual event is sponsored by Waynesboro Parks and Recreation and is named after Army officer and statesman General Anthony “Mad” Wayne. Participants completed the nearly five-mile course while overcoming 16 different obstacles including climbing walls, crawling through mud and crossing through tunnels.

Although three years ago temperatures at the annual run were in the single digits with snow and ice on the ground, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation events director Amanda Reeve said this year’s weather with the wind chill rivaled their previous record.

Joel Hayes, 28, of Stuarts Draft won first place overall and in the male division for the second year in a row after crossing the finish line in a time of 33:25 — improving from his previous time of 34:55. Blaine Mainz, 21, of Blacksburg, and Jared Nieters, 42, of Amissville, finished second and third in the male category, respectively.

First-time mud runner Christie Taylor, 34, of Crozet, finished first in the female division with a time of 38:47. Forty-five-year-old Bridget Donaldson of Charlottesville came in second at 42:32, and Waynesboro’s Grace Brooks, 22, finished third at 43:55.

Proceeds from this year’s mud run will benefit the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

“It was another great mud run event to kick off Run the Valley,” Reeve said.

Run the Valley, a series of four races throughout the year, officially begins on April 27 with the Park to Park half marathon.

2020 Mad Anthony Mud Run Results

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6
Place Name Gender Age City Chip Time
1 Joel Hayes M 28 Stuarts Draft 33:20.4
2 Blaine Mainz M 21 Blacksburg 34:01.5
3 Jared Nieters M 42 Amissville 36:06.4
4 Garrett Rose M 17 Waynesboro 36:34.0
5 Leo Callo M 15 Lyndhurst 36:41.0
6 Luke Strobach M 16 Crozet 36:50.9
7 Jacob Dryer M 18 Waynesboro 37:15.2
8 Gray Bergert M 15 Crozet 37:30.4
9 Clark Dana M 14 Staunton 37:38.8
10 Joseph Ciofarri M 21 Blacksburg 37:40.3
11 Xavier Thompson M 26 Charlottesville 37:56.0
12 Steve Gray M 41 Staunton 38:00.5
13 Drew Snyder M 39 Churchville 38:07.1
14 Christina Sumner F 34 Crozet 38:42.2
15 Christian Abbott M 17 Greenwood 39:10.2
16 Devon Seville M 20 Blacksburg 39:16.5
17 Braden Kennedy M 14 Fredericksburg 39:23.9
18 Benjamin Campbell M 24 Churchville 39:26.9
19 Jesse Chambers M 15 Keswick 40:02.8
20 Michael Abbott M 44 Greenwood 40:34.2
21 Jeff Mattie M 36 Charlottesville 40:37.6
22 Keith Ramsey M 31 Stuarts Draft 40:47.5
23 Roberto Priani M 40 Waynesboro 40:59.1
24 Michael Strobach M 48 Crozet 41:04.6
25 Skyler Kitchen M 30 Crozet 41:14.5
26 Bill Campbell M 59 Churchville 42:04.6
27 Enzo Cicchinelli M 20 Blacksburg 42:12.9
28 Jeremy Gray M 35 Ruckersville 42:20.2
29 Bridget Donaldson F 45 Charlottesville 42:26.9
30 Chris Chalkley M 51 King George 42:27.6
31 Bradley Cashion M 45 Verona 42:34.7
32 Henry Melvin M 13 Staunton 42:59.7
33 Clay Stockman M 14 Staunton 43:20.0
34 John Amoroso M 42 Mechanicsville 43:43.3
35 Grace Brooks F 22 Waynesboro 43:45.4
36 Seth Ranck M 18 Weyers Cave 43:47.0
37 Timothy Baseler M 40 King George 44:06.5
38 Isaiah Bowman M 15 Mineral 44:22.5
39 Brian Pugh M 39 Charlottesville 44:26.1
40 Brian Fitzgerald M 35 Staunton 44:35.8
41 Brandon Myrick Myrick M 21 Blacksburg 44:49.8
42 Paul Callo M 48 Lyndhurst 44:54.3
43 Jeff Gilligan M 52 Fishersville 44:57.9
44 Jack Gilligan M 15 Fishersville 45:03.4
45 Mimi Pohl F 44 Charlottesville 45:04.9
46 Joshua Elms M 16 Waynesboro 45:15.4
47 William Terry M 17 Waynesboro 45:28.3
48 Justin Hill M 16 Waynesboro 45:31.1
49 Keith Lancaster M 49 Crozet 45:36.4
50 Joseph Lihos M 15 Staunton 46:32.5
51 Michael Killen M 35 Verona 46:32.6
52 Eric Pritchett M 49 Staunton 46:42.0
53 Chase Eklund M 24 Waynesboro 46:46.7
54 Karyl Atkins F 28 Henrico 46:53.2
55 Isaac Bagley M 39 Staunton 47:17.3
56 Chris Ornelas M 35 Waynesboro 47:35.9
57 Pam Ramsey F 31 Stuarts Draft 47:43.3
58 Ty Lafferty M 16 Waynesboro 47:46.1
59 Jessica Dryer F 13 Waynesboro 48:10.9
60 David Meeks M 50 Fishersville 48:20.2
61 Joshua Cann M 24 Glen Allen 48:22.3
62 CJ Allen F 34 Waynesboro 48:31.9
63 Mike Loy M 48 Great Falls, MT 48:56.8
64 Matt Hodges M 52 Stanardsville 48:57.3
65 Riley Malone M 17 Waynesboro 49:18.4
66 Humes Franklin M 44 Fishersville 49:49.9
67 Richard Sakshaug M 40 Stuarts Draft 50:15.1
68 Jim Lagrua M 57 Waynesboro 50:20.5
69 Elizabeth Abbott F 13 Greenwood 50:21.5
70 Kylie Garrety F 27 Blacksburg 50:31.2
71 Mark Brooks M 64 Waynesboro 50:40.3
72 Andrew Hersey M 60 Richmond 50:42.2
73 M 50:43.6
74 Erik Salgado M 21 Woodbridge 51:02.6
75 Dakota Wolfe M 21 Saint Marys, WV 51:13.1
76 Abigail Bang F 16 Staunton 51:15.0
77 Damian McLaughlin M 28 Waynesboro 51:27.7
78 Daniel Jennings Brooks M 22 Waynesboro 51:29.4
79 Chip Petty M 48 Mechanicsville 51:30.5
80 Andrew Mackenzie M 56 Weyers Cave 52:05.2
81 Jacob Shenk M 62 Rockingham 52:16.9
82 Ethan Gaudin M 15 Waynesboro 52:19.4
83 Dominick Brown M 14 Waynesboro 52:19.8
84 Maya Hally F 21 Waynesboro 52:23.6
85 Claire Brooks F 25 Waynesboro 52:24.8
86 Ryan Parks M 36 Princeton, WV 52:41.5
87 Justin Green M 34 Newport News 52:59.2
88 Rachael Green F 24 Newport News 53:03.2
89 Phillip Bartley M 35 Fishersville 53:09.4
90 Jenna Fleming F 15 Staunton 53:24.0
91 Joseph Fleming M 53 Staunton 53:24.7
92 Gene Oxford M 42 Waynesboro 53:27.2
93 Josh Deaver M 36 Waynesboro 53:28.6
94 Mike Dozier M 50 Virginia Beach 53:28.8
95 Mark Brown M 51 Hudgins 53:32.1
96 Jon Ritter M 26 Woodbridge 53:41.8
97 Cooper Stroh M 25 Manassas 53:47.0
98 Bruce Pullen M 56 Midlothian 53:47.5
99 Matt Dana M 47 Staunton 54:04.3
100 Scott Taylor M 47 Waynesboro 54:04.6
101 Cesar Ruiz M 21 Waynesboro 54:10.6
102 Kenneth Slack M 49 Waynesboro 54:13.8
103 Michael Barrett M 61 Lyndhurst 54:14.4
104 Dave Irvin M 57 Staunton 54:15.2
105 Jamie Shand F 34 Lyndhurst 54:15.7
106 Carl Stieren M 44 Mc Gaheysville 54:17.1
107 Mariela Ruiz F 16 Waynesboro 54:24.1
108 Shawn Tucker F 45 Bozeman, MT 54:30.9
109 Ethan Kennedy M 12 Fredericksburg 54:43.8
110 Ryan Cichon M 30 Staunton 54:45.6
111 Zeb Hays M 33 Fishersville 54:58.1
112 Jessica Fitzgerald F 31 Staunton 55:01.5
113 Everleigh Stokes F 27 Charlottesville 55:01.5
114 Gary Marshall M 58 Staunton 55:05.1
115 Gabriel Bowman M 39 Mineral 55:12.6
116 Jonathan Carroll M 41 Staunton 55:16.8
117 Stevie Wilt M 15 Staunton 55:44.0
118 Charles Bowman M 31 Harrisonburg 55:53.6
119 Crystal Shenk F 36 Rockingham 56:10.9
120 W.R. Good M 59 Elkton 56:32.3
121 John Parks III M 47 Montoursville, PA 57:10.0
122 Sarah McCumsey F 33 North Charleston, SC 57:20.3
123 Keith Somers M 56 Mount Crawford 57:28.9
124 Alisha Nix F 35 Waynesboro 57:32.0
125 Francis Ko M 17 Waynesboro 58:30.7
126 Amy Roberts F 54 Waynesboro 58:39.8
127 Stephen Goadhouse M 50 Crozet 58:52.0
128 Jake Hughes M 23 Williamsburg 58:59.3
129 Brian Gudmundsson M 62 Fredericksburg 59:02.0
130 Cherie Gudmundsson F 52 Fredericksburg 59:04.3
131 Jake Finkelstein M 22 Henrico 59:09.4
132 Mitch Jew M 29 Richmond 59:10.0
133 Amy Hughes F 22 Williamsburg 59:30.1
134 Eric Dragan M 42 Lynchburg 59:42.9
135 Ryan Dragan M 38 York, PA 59:43.8
136 Chas Smith M 34 Staunton 59:52.1
137 Lara Smith F 32 Staunton 59:56.6
138 Phineas Godbold M 16 Stanardsville 00:03.1
139 Patrick Robertson M 32 Fishersville 00:13.4
140 Elizabeth Poole F 45 Crozet 00:14.7
141 Trevor Henry M 53 Charlottesville 00:15.7
142 Marisha Williams F 36 Waynesboro 00:19.8
143 Daniel Chambers M 46 Keswick 00:23.2
144 Ryan Lepsch M 30 Waynesboro 00:35.4
145 Veronica Franco F 37 Charlottesville 00:38.6
146 Jericho Edwards M 15 Mount Jackson 01:03.4
147 Armando Vazquez M 36 Charlottesville 01:05.6
148 Audrey Van Dyke F 12 Staunton 01:11.3
149 Michael Van Dyke M 43 Staunton 01:16.5
150 Rickey Clodfelter M 41 Linden 01:31.8
151 J.J. Redifer F 14 Waynesboro 01:34.0
152 Zachary Rankin M 13 Waynesboro 01:38.0
153 Cameron Chaboudy M 46 Herndon 01:40.9
154 Samuel Lewis M 16 Waynesboro 01:48.1
155 Colton Redifer M 12 Waynesboro 01:53.0
156 Thomas Caldwell M 29 Waynesboro 02:08.3
157 Daniel Moore M 39 Charlottesville 02:27.8
158 Neohni Warner F 43 Fishersville 02:31.2
159 Jakob Ingersoll M 27 Scottsville 02:32.1
160 Kevin Cheung M 26 Staunton 02:45.9
161 David Sawyer M 48 Waynesboro 02:54.9
162 Bernadette Mack F 43 Waynesboro 02:55.0
163 Brian Collins M 51 Ruckersville 03:28.4
164 Tara O'Donnell F 29 Keswick 03:30.2
165 Jordan Marchini M 14 Waynesboro 03:32.4
166 Brandon Leyva M 24 Portsmouth 03:34.9
167 Stella Bowman F 33 Charlottesville 03:47.5
168 Bo Hammond M 47 Mount Sidney 03:53.8
169 Ryan Braziel M 45 Weyers Cave 03:54.3
170 Caeden Aleshire M 13 Crimora 04:36.6
171 Will Wright M 13 Fishersville 04:36.7
172 Jacob Hostetter M 13 Waynesboro 04:38.6
173 Joey Wright M 46 Fishersville 04:39.1
174 derrick aleshire M 40 Crimora 04:41.9
175 Miles Peterson M 21 Portsmouth 04:44.6
176 Donny Wyatt M 42 Crozet 04:57.5
177 Dan Meenan M 52 Afton 04:58.3
178 Christa Warren F 36 Powhatan 04:59.3
179 Ronald Bell M 26 Troy 04:59.8
180 Andy Wilson M 53 Palmyra 05:01.7
181 Wayne Scott M 55 Palmyra 05:02.5
182 Dana Jones F 30 Waynesboro 05:04.3
183 Stephanie Painter F 28 Weyers Cave 05:06.6
184 Laurel Dent F 16 Charlottesville 05:10.8
185 Robert Dent M 42 Charlottesville 05:11.2
186 Jaiden Johnston M 13 Staunton 05:25.4
187 Jenifer Lantz F 21 Fairview, PA 05:44.8
188 Sam Rothrock M 37 Waynesboro 05:49.7
189 John Lantz M 49 Fairview, PA 05:55.6
190 Melissa Hostetter F 48 Waynesboro 06:26.6
191 Thomas Gills M 57 Charlottesville 06:26.8
192 Samuel Hostetter M 53 Waynesboro 06:27.5
193 Jared Quesenberry M 33 Bedford 06:28.1
194 Thomas Hanna M 48 Waynesboro 06:29.2
195 Suzanne Toluba F 28 Chatham 06:31.3
196 Chad Snoddy M 30 Harrisonburg 06:32.5
197 Tessa Quesenberry F 32 Bedford 06:33.3
198 Alaina Roane F 34 Staunton 06:36.1
199 Michael Link M 50 Winchester 06:48.1
200 Melissa Ochoa F 48 Inwood, WV 06:51.9
201 Parker Johnston F 11 Staunton 06:59.4
202 Brook Loar F 12 Staunton 06:59.5
203 Josalyn Matthews F 12 Staunton 07:02.0
204 Cheyenne Ruiz F 22 Waynesboro 07:06.8
205 Brandon Sanders M 30 Waynesboro 07:43.7
206 Michael Loker M 29 Waynesboro 07:43.8
207 Ross Morland M 36 Stuarts Draft 07:45.7
208 Tami Collins F 44 Ruckersville 08:00.8
209 Amber Showalter F 36 Harrisonburg 08:04.0
210 William Thomas M 34 Harrisonburg 08:05.0
211 Kasie McCormick F 28 Waynesboro 08:40.2
212 Michael Thomas M 49 Appomattox 08:51.1
213 Josh Shull M 37 Mount Crawford 08:54.3
214 Cara Hayes F 25 Stuarts Draft 09:03.2
215 Katie Hall F 41 Staunton 09:11.1
216 Mitchell Hillman M 31 Charlottesville 09:11.9
217 John Carter M 54 inwood, WV 09:35.8
218 Lavonia Beauzieux F 36 Harrisonburg 10:12.7
219 Megan Breeden F 34 Bridgewater 10:13.3
220 Daniel Rey M 42 Stephenson 10:16.0
221 Mary Jo Kricorian F 48 Staunton 10:16.2
222 Don Ingham M 41 Stuarts Draft 10:23.5
223 Jeff Pietrowski M 53 Waynesboro 10:23.9
224 Gillian Chambers F 17 Keswick 10:25.2
225 Nate Chambers M 14 Keswick 10:27.0
226 Logan Peters M 32 Waynesboro 11:07.6
227 Thomas Clark M 60 Poquoson 11:17.3
228 Ashley Birckhead F 30 Scottsville 11:40.9
229 Marie Pace F 41 Scottsville 11:41.7
230 Mitchell Pace M 41 Scottsville 11:42.3
231 Lisa Black F 49 Stuarts Draft 11:43.7
232 Chenyrot Ung M 30 Waynesboro 12:05.0
233 Andre Ellis M 13 Staunton 12:17.7
234 Maggie Jacobs F 15 Waynesboro 12:20.2
235 Claire Vanderwater F 17 Gordonsville 12:38.8
236 Michelle Weeks F 45 Waynesboro 12:40.1
237 Donald Lace M 46 Gordonsville 12:40.2
238 Cassie Lantz F 38 Staunton 12:49.3
239 Julia Fogg F 25 Fairfax Station 13:04.6
240 Alexandra Fogg F 29 Fairfax Station 13:05.1
241 Alan Fogg M 62 Fairfax Station 13:05.8
242 Clare Burke F 43 Staunton 13:29.9
243 Theresa Murphy F 35 Staunton 13:30.2
244 Temple Toms F 27 Staunton 13:41.1
245 Justin Toms M 34 Staunton 13:41.3
246 Ryan Clifton M 39 Weyers Cave 14:03.4
247 Hannah Eastman F 13 Harrisonburg 14:18.2
248 Lorrie Ailstock F 29 Waynesboro 14:21.8
249 Melissa Galvin F 42 Verona 14:57.8
250 Annmarie Everhart F 28 Waynesboro 15:13.6
251 Valerie Zimmerman F 43 Crozet 15:36.8
252 Kevin Thompson M 39 Staunton 15:51.5
253 Donna Thompson F 35 Staunton 15:56.2
254 Brent McWhorter M 43 Staunton 15:56.2
255 Issaac Izzillo M 43 Staunton 15:57.7
256 Robert Cairns M 61 Waynesboro 15:59.5
257 William Ephraim M 32 Harrisonburg 16:18.7
258 Kristen Ephraim F 31 Harrisonburg 16:19.2
259 K. Douglass Hopkins F 61 Fairfield 16:28.2
260 Robin Vilt F 34 Harrisonburg 16:29.8
261 Devon Dean F 24 Grottoes 17:23.5
262 Claire Plautz F 45 Lyndhurst 17:28.3
263 Briar Rae Tures F 25 Charlottesville 17:34.2
264 Jaxon Wilfong M 15 Waynesboro 17:34.6
265 Enita Pilipovic F 37 Waynesboro 17:37.3
266 Christopher Hale M 49 Elkton 17:37.8
267 Kennth Wilfong M 43 Waynesboro 17:41.7
268 Stephanie Bowman F 37 Mineral 18:28.7
269 Bridget Foster F 40 Morrisville, NC 18:44.6
270 George Foster M 47 Morrisville, NC 18:44.8
271 Rahmes Hall M 16 Waynesboro 18:48.6
272 Mary Anson F 58 Waynesboro 18:53.5
273 Torii Deaner F 38 Staunton 19:01.7
274 Carrie Martin F 30 Staunton 19:01.7
275 Gillian Luong F 19 Stafford 19:02.7
276 Jasmine Le F 20 Stafford 19:04.5
277 Brandon Luong M 31 Stafford 19:04.7
278 David Akers M 23 Elkton 19:14.8
279 Marcus Skaflen M 39 Keezletown 19:16.9
280 Jared Jerlinski M 33 Harrisonburg 19:18.6
281 Chloe Jerlinski F 33 Harrisonburg 19:24.8
282 David Dorzweiler M 35 Port Republic 19:24.9
283 Andrea Skaflen F 40 Keezletown 19:25.1
284 Andrew Mayfield M 19 Verona 19:47.6
285 Rachel Gutierrez F 30 Staunton 19:55.9
286 Guthrie George M 34 Harrisonburg 19:58.2
287 Emily Brown F 41 Waynesboro 19:58.3
288 Adrienne Lopez F 27 Broadway 20:10.5
289 Jill Conley F 50 Staunton 20:12.3
290 Michelle Butler F 64 College Park, MD 20:12.8
291 Liz Brown F 48 Staunton 20:13.0
292 Donna Kočka F 58 Staunton 20:13.5
293 Erica Willford F 26 Weyers Cave 20:36.1
294 Jonathan Sandoval M 25 Weyers Cave 20:38.7
295 Mandy Baskin F 44 Gordonsville 21:15.8
296 Jon Clouston M 29 Blacksburg 21:16.2
297 Haley Flach F 18 Chesapeake 21:41.9
298 John Flach M 46 Chesapeake 21:43.4
299 rachel liptrap F 30 Swoope 22:10.1
300 Nicholas Jones M 15 22:10.9
301 Sara Potter F 30 Staunton 22:27.6
302 Allen Cox M 61 Buckingham 22:30.5
303 MacKenzie Pettrey F 34 Stuarts Draft 22:30.9
304 Sabrina Shifflett F 34 Stuarts Draft 22:31.4
305 Mark Wilson M 53 Fishersville 22:50.3
306 Rachel Hutchins F 32 Fishersville 22:51.7
307 Molly Kirk F 36 Bumpass 22:57.6
308 Niki Hahn F 46 Eighty Four, PA 23:00.0
309 William Phelps M 31 Amherst 23:12.0
310 Holly Phelps F 25 Amherst 23:12.3
311 Martha Campbell F 47 Afton 23:28.2
312 Jason Collins M 46 Stuarts Draft 23:47.8
313 Meghan Carty F 40 Stuarts Draft 23:49.1
314 Mya Ripple F 15 23:58.2
315 Ashley Arnold F 23 Reston 24:04.5
316 Travis Peska M 29 Reston 24:05.3
317 Kyle Byrd M 25 Waynesboro 24:51.6
318 Tori Marrs F 30 Madison Heights 25:42.6
319 Michael Powell M 34 Madison Heights 25:44.8
320 Heather Powell F 33 Madison Heights 25:45.4
321 Angel Fitzgerald F 33 Mc Gaheysville 25:46.5
322 Robyn Salamat F 39 Mount Sidney 25:46.9
323 Pamela Rankin F 39 Staunton 25:46.9
324 Holly Pritt F 38 Staunton 25:47.8
325 Sam Torres F 23 Weyers Cave 25:48.3
326 Martha Mikell F 44 Stuarts Draft 26:04.5
327 Chandler Johnson M 18 Stuart's Draft 26:05.0
328 Justin Salyards M 34 Staunton 26:12.4
329 Erica Ortiz F 37 Staunton 26:13.1
330 Danyl Edwards M 26 Lyndhurst 26:15.6
331 Dennis Edwards Jr. M 45 Lyndhurst 26:26.7
332 Kristen D'Allura F 27 Waynesboro 26:54.9
333 Garrett Veldman M 28 Harrisonburg 27:08.3
334 Michael Smith M 56 Charlottesville 27:14.6
335 Venetia Smith F 15 Charlottesville 27:14.9
336 Thony Aceituno M 36 Harrisonburg 27:16.5
337 Rachael Connelly F 25 Waynesboro 27:23.6
338 Lesley McLain F 34 Staunton 27:23.9
339 Hannah Campbell F 27 Harrisonburg 27:32.3
340 Betty Aceituno F 37 Harrisonburg 28:10.6
341 Eric Laser M 63 Staunton 28:18.8
342 Dana Shomo F 31 Raphine 28:19.2
343 Kristin Arehart F 32 Steeles Tavern 28:19.4
344 Aidan Newcity F 26 Harrisonburg 28:19.9
345 Emmy Hall F 33 Churchville 28:20.0
346 Charity Kelley F 35 Weyers Cave 28:20.9
347 Russell Eddins M 53 Waynesboro 28:47.8
348 Pamela Davis F 59 Staunton 28:48.2
349 Jeff Knight M 49 Waynesboro 28:50.9
350 Madison Graham F 15 Waynesboro 28:59.2
351 Amanda Deaton F 31 Weyers Cave 29:23.7
352 Sherry Gray F 35 Ruckersville 29:24.1
353 Amber Petruccy F 28 Swoope 29:24.3
354 Rex Elsea M 36 Weyers Cave 29:24.3
355 Casey Eldridge F 36 Waynesboro 29:24.4
356 Carla Lam F 32 Verona 29:24.6
357 Rachel Eppard F 27 Ruckersville 29:24.7
358 Joshua OConnor M 35 Fredericksburg 29:25.5
359 Abby Byrd F 24 Waynesboro 29:25.6
360 Daleana Olwage F 35 Troutville 29:43.0
361 Beth Scott F 39 Mount Jackson 30:00.3
362 Jeff Graham M 40 Waynesboro 30:24.7
363 Cara Graham F 41 Waynesboro 30:26.4
364 Brayden Murphy M 12 Afton 30:29.4
365 Lina Greenwood F 41 Afton 30:30.3
366 Anne Gardner F 14 Staunton 30:33.6
367 Jenny Harvey F 45 30:34.3
368 Dan Carter M 43 Staunton 31:01.8
369 Lauren Rinker F 28 Stuarts Draft 32:05.1
370 chris staley M 33 Alexandria 35:18.0
371 Ramiro Hernandez M 32 Woodbridge 35:30.7
372 Thomas Freeman M 37 Washington, DC 36:07.6
373 Noah Mercer M 42 Mechanicsville 36:19.9
374 Allison May F 38 Mechanicsville 36:22.1
375 Abe Mikell M 40 Stuarts Draft 36:22.9
376 Bruce Van dear Linde M 72 Charlottesville 36:24.6
377 Rebecca McNeely F 55 Mc Gaheysville 38:02.6
378 Lee McNeely M 53 Mc Gaheysville 38:02.8
379 Danny Gomez M 48 Greenville 40:34.0
380 Nayquan Brayboy-King M 23 Lyndhurst 40:43.1
381 Ashley Edwards F 25 Lyndhurst 40:44.6
382 Cody Bland M 30 Staunton 40:59.3
383 Meghan Earls F 30 Staunton 41:46.4
384 Stefanie Browne F 36 Ruckersville 42:01.5
385 Christopher McVey M 34 Waynesboro 42:14.8
386 Crystal Bradley F 40 Staunton 46:04.2
387 Cynthia Drury F 39 Charlottesville 46:49.8
388 Leah Owen F 40 Charlottesville 46:50.1
389 Lukpla Gerbert F 38 Charlottesville 46:50.5
390 Kira Sullivan F 42 Free Union 46:50.7
391 Meghann Lam F 34 Harrisonburg 47:19.0
392 Lindsay Clark F 34 Charlottesville 51:24.3
393 Hope Smith F 49 Charlottesville 51:29.0

