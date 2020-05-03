Now five weeks into the quarantine, there are a lot of different voices and information that we are all sifting through. How to communicate? How to stay connected? How to cope? How to move forward into the unknown with confidence?
One element, although it has been around for quite a while, has landed front and center in our lives: virtual social connection.
I’m on weekly Zoom meetings, podcasts and webinars. Many reshuffle the same information, but there are always new tidbits to take away. The consensus is, now more than ever, we realize our need to have meaningful connections with people; amidst the limited time and space regulations being imposed across the country – uniquely unexpected and cool events are still happening in our midst.
The News Virginian has run stories on graduating athletes, superintendents are scrambling to honor seniors both online, and hopefully in person in the weeks to come.
Realizing the space created by there being no amateur or professional athletics also speaks to the special place connectedness through sports holds for many of us.
This time last year, the Professional Lacrosse League had its inaugural season playing in stadiums across the country. They were also found on network television and ESPN. The season was three months long, and the players earned a living wage with insurance benefits as well.
As the season concluded, one of my son’s favorite teams made it to the championship game, but lost in overtime.
These next-generation professional lacrosse athletes are also using social media to make a connection with the growing fan base. One of the players decided to give his inaugural season helmet to a lucky fan. With 40,000 vying for the historic piece of equipment though Instagram, my son decided to throw his hat into the ring, too.
Fast forward a couple months after the championship dust settled, and the call to win the helmet went out. It was just after 11 p.m. on a Friday night, which found my wife and I closing the bedroom door and hoping the kids in the other room would remain relatively silent. This worked until one of those unique shrieks grabbed our attention. I quickly identified it doesn’t sound like ice down the shirt, the breaking of a lamp by lacrosse stick or a cat puking on a piece of electronics.
Instead, a frantic knocking on our door found our son – with a phone in hand – rambling quickly in mild disbelief about being “selected.”
Yes, he was selected from the batch of 40,000 contestants, and won the coveted team helmet.
But the story continued to grow over the coming days.
The player asked our son, “Tell me about lacrosse in your area and the club you play with.”
My son replied, “There’s been a tremendous interest for a long time in our area. Three years ago, we decided to try and start a club. It grew from five families to now more than 150 families that have or are currently participating, with players ranging from 2nd grade through 10th grade for boys and girls, and concluded by bragging about the amazing community sponsors.”
The pro player was blown away at this obscure yet growing “hot spot” of youth lacrosse. That conversation continued with talk of a summer camp to take place here in Augusta County (possibly summer of 2021) with professional players from this league actually participating!
Who would’ve thought that something of this scope would and possibly could take place? And what could the impact of this be in the lives of student-athletes across the valley? What an exciting thing to consider.
It’s always wonderful to look up and see, in the midst of the storm clouds, rays of light breaking through.
Stay safe, stay active and get ready for youth sports to return soon.
