What the current quarantine has made very clear is that woven into the fabric of our society and life is connection around people and events. Big events, small events… live events, televised and virtual events.
As I was driving into work this morning listening to sports talk, they are unable to really talk about sports, because there isn’t any happening anywhere, which ends up being very amusing. But what isn’t very obvious is that without youth sports there would be no adult sports.
Yes, that sounds like something from Captain Obvious on TV, but more than ever, we see the important connection sports plays in our society, especially for our children. One of my sociology classes was on sports and society. We looked back on several historical sporting events that shaped culture. This, however, is a historic event that is shaping our sports culture.
Yes, sometimes it’s too much — with parents living out their unfulfilled dreams through their children and with children trying to act like adults who are receiving a paycheck for playing a local game. But even these frustrating examples, along with a host of others, still create a strange sort of wonderful community that not only binds us all together but acts as a mysterious backdrop for our kids to develop the interpersonal skills necessary to succeed in life.
Now a couple of weeks into our quarantine, what should our children do with no sports apart from climb the walls? Use this time to discover. For sure, this too will pass eventually. When it does, the time we’ve had to focus on nearly anything personally we want will hopefully be something we don’t look back on and wish we had back.
I’m challenging my two lacrosse playing boys, their teammates, fellow players, and those across the Valley and on the other side of the mountain to stay engaged.
One of my social media feeds connects me with lacrosse teams and activities around the world. One program was some lacrosse girls in England who posted short videos of themselves doing stick tricks with rolls of toilet paper. Apparently even in the UK, this crisis has toilet paper at the top of the “must need” list, and along with zillions of other perplexed people, I too look forward to finding out exactly why someday.
So what’s to do with this sudden and abrupt lifestyle change in all our lives, and youth sports in particular? Go virtual.
For coaches, there are a number of great apps that can keep individual athletes challenged and virtually connected with their teammates. Challenging each other with daily workouts and skill-specific practice; in our case with lacrosse, we’re using one app called SNYPR, which tracks “wall ball” repetitions. For those new to lacrosse or its practice patterns, yes, “wall ball” is exactly as the name implies, and also the basis of all lacrosse skills regardless of the age level.
A player finds a brick or solid wall, (we recommend one, not near a window, and at your own home). Some tape is used to mark out small targets on the wall and the player will work on the passing, receiving and stick movement skills so critical to efficient and effective play at all levels.
Another free app which could be used for any sport is called Group Me. It’s a platform that connects teammates and allows them to share workouts, tricks and fun skill practices with their coaches and teammates – challenge each other, share with others across the country and most importantly, stay connected with each other.
I paraphrase Vivian Greene — who aptly said, “Let’s not wait for the storm to pass, but let’s learn to dance in the rain.”
