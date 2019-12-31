ASHBURN — The Ron Rivera era has begun in Washington.
The coach who took Cam Newton and the Panthers to the Super Bowl will attempt a similar feat with young Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
NFL Network reported that Rivera signed a five-year deal in Washington, which has become standard for new coaching hires. A source with knowledge of the situation said Rivera spent Monday night in Northern Virginia with Redskins owner Dan Snyder, discussing plans for the organization.
Rivera, who is of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent, will become the team’s first minority coach — not counting Terry Robiskie, who served in an interim capacity for three games.
Rivera is known as a defensive coach, and indeed, his quickest path to success in Washington will be reforming a unit that has loads of talent but often underachieved under Jay Gruden, an offensive coach who brought in a series of ineffective coordinators.
It’s the offensive side of the ball where Rivera will ultimately sink or swim, though.
The Redskins, and Snyder in particular, have made it clear that Haskins is the future of the franchise, a young quarterback with loads of athletic talent but very little in the way of in-game experience, even at the college level.
Rivera will get to pick his offensive coordinator but is expected to give strong consideration to Kevin O’Connell, the rising star who served in that position this year for Washington. Haskins improved as his rookie season progressed.
But Rivera’s greatest impact is likely to come off the field. Haskins arrived amid reports that he wasn’t ready for the leap to the pro level, and that his college coach, Urban Meyer, wasn’t impressed with his maturity.
Those questions increased when Gruden and then interim coach Bill Callahan both declared at times this season that Haskins wasn’t ready to lead the team. Callahan kept Case Keenum as the team’s captain even after Keenum was relegated to the backup role.
But Rivera, who worked with a young Cam Newton, is known for running a tight ship, and demanding full buy-in from players. His relationships with Haskins and Snyder will be two of his most important — former Redskins coach Mike Shanahan lost the building when Snyder sided with then-quarterback Robert Griffin III over Shanahan during a series of disputes in early 2013.
This won’t be Rivera’s first experience dealing with stars, though. He deftly handled Newton after the quarterback arrived from Auburn amid a cloud of controversy over whether he was paid to attend the school.
On Monday, Rivera’s former players were gushing in their praise of him.
Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said he would tell Washington players that “one of the best things that ever happened to your career is about to happen. He [Rivera] is one of the greatest men I’ve ever been around, one of the greatest coaches I’ve ever been around. … He’s going to turn that place around. Guaranteed.”
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen compared Washington’s team now with the way the Panthers were in 2011 when Rivera was hired originally in Charlotte.
“Young quarterback, super talented,” Olsen said of Haskins. “We’ll see if that kid can be Cam. But he’s got a young quarterback that they’re looking to develop similar to how we were in 2011, have some pieces in place, need to get a little structure, need to get a little organization — and Ron’s the guy for that type of job.”
Rivera has some familiarity with the area. His wife, Stephanie, previously served as a coach for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.
An introductory press conference is expected to take place later this week.
