BUFFALO GAP — Red-hot Buffalo Gap continued its early-season dominance Monday night as the Bison routed the Turner Ashby Knights 63-44 in nondistrict boys’ basketball.
The victory was the fifth straight for the Bison, who haven’t lost since the season-opener at Alleghany.
The Bison broke to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter behind five points apiece from Tanner Rivenburg and Weston Smith, and extended the advantage to 35-19 at the break. Rivenburg tallied six points in the second period and Cameron Lyle contributed five. They were never threatened in the second half.
Rivenburg finished with 14 points, while Andrew Weatherman added 13 and Smith, 10.
The Bison jayvees posted a 53-45 win. Curtis Lowe exploded for 26 points and Jamie Hewitt chipped in 17.
Gap (5-1) breaks for the holidays as the Bison won’t play again until Dec. 27 when they host a tournament that also features Riverheads, James River and Altavista. The Bison play James River on the first night and Altavista the following afternoon.
Gap head coach Chad Ward was an assistant at Altavista under the legendary Mike Cartolaro, and was part of three straight championship seasons.
