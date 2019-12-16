FISHERSVILLE - A reception for all Wilson Memorial High School girls’ basketball alumni and former coaches will be held Dec. 28, in the school’s cafeteria.
A social gathering and light refreshments will begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by the jayvee and varsity games against Turner Ashby.
Admission is free for the guests of honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.