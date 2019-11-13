GREENVILLE — Riverheads volleyball collected another piece of hardware Wednesday night, but it’s not the ultimate prize the Gladiators are seeking to display in the school’s trophy case.
The top-seeded Gladiators claimed their second consecutive Region 1B tournament championship by knocking off the third-seeded Rappahannock County Panthers 25-18, 18-25, 25-12, 25-17.
While winning any postseason tourney is cause to celebrate, Riverheads has its sights set on the big prize of a Class 1 state title, which eluded the team in 2018 when the Gladiators were swept by Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in the championship match.
Now the Gladiators are three wins away from their redemption tour being fulfilled.
Wednesday’s victory enables Riverheads (21-3) to stay home for a Class 1 state quarterfinal match against Middlesex (21-2) on Saturday. The match time will be announced Thursday morning. The Chargers, who were the top seeds in Region 1A, got upset at home by third-seeded Rappahannock in five sets in Tuesday’s regional championship.
The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday at a site to be determined by Saturday’s results, while the state championship will be held at noon on Nov. 23 at the Salem Civic Center.
The opportunity to stay in Greenville for a state quarterfinal was a huge goal for the Gladiators.
“I don’t want to travel. I hate it,” Riverheads High School Head Coach Nyssa Stapleton said. “Riding on a bus for hours slows you down mentally.”
Except for a brief lapse that cost them the second set, the Gladiators were never in any real danger of not having their home fans rooting them on Saturday.
Abbey Eavers, one of two seniors on the roster, made sure of that. Eavers dominated in all facets of the match. The team climbed on her shoulders, and she carried them to the win.
“I try to be the leader for the younger girls,” said Eavers, who racked up 24 kills, 10 digs, eight blocks and one ace. “I am talking to them all the time, keeping them from getting down on themselves when things aren’t going our way.”
The Gladiators needed that senior leadership after letting the second set slip away. They had a 13-8 lead, but lost their focus.
“We needed to calm down and play our way back into our game,” Eavers said.
Riverheads fell behind 4-1 to begin the third set before Eavers and her teammates regained their mojo. With the set tied at 7-7, the Gladiators broke it open with an 11-3 spurt. Eavers took over at the end of the set with two blocks and two kills when Riverheads scored the final five points.
Eavers did a superb job during the match of mixing up her powerful kills with well-placed dinks in vacant spots of the Panthers’ defense.
“When I am up in the air, I look at the positioning of the defense,” Eavers said. “You don’t need a kill all the time. Hitting an open spot works just as well.”
Trailing 5-4 in the fourth set, the Gladiators took the lead for good with three straight points. Eavers fittingly clinched the match with a monster kill straight into the teeth of the defense.
“I love her senior leadership,” Stapleton said. “Smart players win matches. She found every hole out there tonight.”
Besides Eavers’ big numbers, the Gladiators got 45 assists, 14 digs and three kills from sophomore Dayton Moore, while Kendyl Argenbright, another sophomore, had 10 kills, six digs, four blocks and one ace.
But Stapleton knows the team can’t have lapses like it did in the second set going forward.
“We need to stay awake the whole time and not lose the momentum,” she said. “We got too comfortable with ourselves and not going full force. You have to go all-out on every point at this level.”
The Riverheads coach is excited to be back knocking on the door of a state title.
“We were so close last year, and we all want to get back to the same spot and win it this time,” Stapleton said.
No more mulligans are possible at the state level. The next three matches are win-or-go-home, and it all starts Saturday in front of the Red Pride fateful.
“I love the energy our fans give us,” Eavers said. “We want to play as many matches here as we can. That is why winning tonight was so important.”
