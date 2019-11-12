FORT DEFIANCE—The Lady Indians of Fort Defiance were ahead in all three games Tuesday night, but could not sustain the momentum, falling to visiting Rustburg, 25-21, 25-22, and 26-24, in the Region 3C championship volleyball match.
The win sends Rustburg up against Hidden Valley High School, the Region 3D runner-up, on Saturday. Hidden Valley lost to state powerhouse Lord Botetourt in straight sets Tuesday. The Indians, by virtue of their loss, will travel to Lord Botetourt for a 6 p.m. state quarterfinal matchup on Saturday. The Cavaliers are the two-time defending Class 3 state champions and are 91-1 over the last three years with a winning streak of 53 straight.
On Tuesday, Fort jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the opening game but the serving and hitting game of Rustburg pulled the visitors even at 10-10. The lead see-sawed, but when Fort’s Kiersten Garber made good on a play at the net, Fort went up 20-19.
The Red Devils pulled back in the lead 21-20, and then Meah Coles took the visitors over the finish line with her serving, aided by Delaney Scharnus’s kill for the 25-21 win.
The Indians fell behind early in the second game, but battled back behind the net play of Caroline Simonetti and Lani Goggin, and the serving of Maddie Painter. Goggin’s kill put the home team up 16-12.
The Red Devils battled back within one at 16-15, but the Indians went on a roll to make it 22-19. Rustburg then scored the next six points of the game including a serving ace, to take game two, 25-22.
The third game was tight in the early going. When the teams tied at 9-9, it marked the fifth time in the game that the score was even. The Indians then went on a scoring spree that was kicked off with Jordan Schultz’ serving ace. Maddie Reeser’s blocking and spiking helped the Indians move into a 15-12 lead. That margin expanded to 20-15 with Goggin’s hit, but the Red Devils continued to bring balls up and dominate the offensive game. A serving ace by Coles tied the game at 21-21. The game was tied again at 22, 23, and 24 before a Fort block went out of bounds to put the visitors at match point. Rustburg gained the final point at the net and took home the game and the match, 26-24.
“We played some of our best volleyball that we have played all year tonight, but we just couldn’t sustain it,” said Fort Defiance Coach Sue Leonard. “Rustburg put it into overdrive and executed when they needed to.”
Leonard added that Rustburg is “a good serving team and we didn’t pass really well. We also didn’t block particularly well which has been a problem all season for us.”
Nonetheless, Leonard said that she was pleased with her team.
“We have far exceeded our expectations for the year. I am so proud of them. They fought hard and they played really well in spurts. We were in the battle, but we just couldn’t win the war tonight.”
