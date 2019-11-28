Home for the Thanksgiving holiday on a break from college at Eastern Mennonite University, 20-year-old Justice Allen registered for the Waynesboro YMCA’s Turkey Trot just the day prior.
Allen told Executive Director Jeffrey Fife one thing – “I’m going to win again.”
For the third year in a row, the former Waynesboro High cross country standout did just that.
Allen finished Thursday’s 5k event in 16:15. He now suits up for the EMU Royals cross country and track teams, running an average of 60 miles a week.
“It feels good, but it mainly feels good to come back and see everyone back home,” said Allen.
First timer Jace Lundstrom was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 21:40. The 29-year-old Falls Church resident ran with Jefferson, her one-and-a-half year old dog.
Nearly 500 total walkers and runners from ages 2 to 80 gathered at the Waynesboro YMCA on Thanksgiving morning for the 21st annual Turkey Trot.
At 9 a.m. the 5k event began with participants making their way from Arch Avenue in front of the YMCA and turning on Binford Road before eventually looping back through adjacent streets and ending at the YMCA.
Despite chilly temperatures in the 40’s, the 5k event had 490 registered runners from 15 different states including Connecticut, Florida and Arkansas. Last year’s event brought in slightly more than 400 people.
“People have such a good time with this race that they keep coming back. Then new people come into the community and see how much fun we have and they want to get involved,” said Fife.
At the conclusion of the 5k, participants and spectators flocked inside the YMCA gym for refreshments and the award ceremony. The event is held in memory of Dick Meador, who Fife said was a well respected runner in the community. Proceeds from the annual event provide scholarships for youth and their families for YMCA programming.
