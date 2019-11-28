Turkey Trot

Nearly 500 participants prepare to start the Waynesboro YMCA’s annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

 Logan Bogert/The News Virginian

Home for the Thanksgiving holiday on a break from college at Eastern Mennonite University, 20-year-old Justice Allen registered for the Waynesboro YMCA’s Turkey Trot just the day prior.

Allen told Executive Director Jeffrey Fife one thing – “I’m going to win again.”

For the third year in a row, the former Waynesboro High cross country standout did just that.

Allen finished Thursday’s 5k event in 16:15. He now suits up for the EMU Royals cross country and track teams, running an average of 60 miles a week.

“It feels good, but it mainly feels good to come back and see everyone back home,” said Allen.

First timer Jace Lundstrom was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 21:40. The 29-year-old Falls Church resident ran with Jefferson, her one-and-a-half year old dog.

Nearly 500 total walkers and runners from ages 2 to 80 gathered at the Waynesboro YMCA on Thanksgiving morning for the 21st annual Turkey Trot.

At 9 a.m. the 5k event began with participants making their way from Arch Avenue in front of the YMCA and turning on Binford Road before eventually looping back through adjacent streets and ending at the YMCA.

Despite chilly temperatures in the 40’s, the 5k event had 490 registered runners from 15 different states including Connecticut, Florida and Arkansas. Last year’s event brought in slightly more than 400 people.

“People have such a good time with this race that they keep coming back. Then new people come into the community and see how much fun we have and they want to get involved,” said Fife.

At the conclusion of the 5k, participants and spectators flocked inside the YMCA gym for refreshments and the award ceremony. The event is held in memory of Dick Meador, who Fife said was a well respected runner in the community. Proceeds from the annual event provide scholarships for youth and their families for YMCA programming.

1 Mile Youth Trotter Results

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4
Place Name City Chip
1 Will Eckstrom Fishersville 8:11 8
2 Asher Smith Waynesboro 8:33 8
3 Sean Devries Afton 8:36 8
4 Trotter Franklin Fishersville 10:00 10
5 Jessalyn Brenneman Stuarts Draft 10:01 10
6 Jeriah Ranck Weyers Cave 10:17 10
7 Rylan Pool Stuarts Draft 10:20 10
8 Iyla Shiflett Staunton 10:23 10
9 Fischer O'Brian Waynesboro 11:33 11
10 Audrina O'Brian Waynesboro 11:39 11
11 Gabriella Brenneman Stuarts Draft 13:05 13
12 Sophia Brenneman Stuarts Draft 13:06 13
13 Blake Rhodes Churchville 14:09 14
14 Alexandra Edwards Lyndhurst 14:31 14
15 Gemma Beasley Greenwich, Conn. 16:52 16

Waynesboro Family YMCA Turkey Trot Results

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4
Place Name City Chip
MALE 5K WINNER
1 Justice Allen Waynesboro 16:15
FEMALE 5K WINNER
1 Jace Lundstrom Falls Church 21:09
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 1 - 5
1 Cora Baszner Windermere, Fla. 47:35:00
MALE AGE GROUP: 6 - 8
1 Mason Pool Stuarts Draft 28:18:00
2 Harper Gordon Waynesboro 28:55:00
3 Ashton Smith Crozet 36:40:00
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 6 - 8
1 Lydia Shiflett Staunton 28:19:00
2 Lily Reeve Charlottesville 29:31:00
3 Sloane Franklin Fishersville 30:00:00
4 Olive Norcross Apex, N.C. 36:38:00
5 Zoe Baszner Windermere, Fla. 37:24:00
6 Meghan Maslaney Crozet 46:34:00
MALE AGE GROUP: 9 - 11
1 Grayson Norris Waynesboro 22:34
2 Isaac Ranck Weyers Cave 23:49
3 Gabriel Smith Waynesboro 24:23:00
4 Andrew Maslaney Crozet 26:06:00
5 Jack Lawrence Wynnewood, Pa. 26:57:00
6 Kyle Devries Afton 28:22:00
7 Cooper Hale Stuarts Draft 32:43:00
8 Maximilian Dobrynsk Sterling 33:18:00
9 Brysen Keyton Waynesboro 39:28:00
10 Liam Evans Waynesboro 41:54:00
11 Cade Campbell Waynesboro 51:09:00
12 Toby Kinsinger Waynesboro 52:00:00
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 9 - 11
1 Thea Franklin Fishersville 25:49:00
2 Sylvia Woosley Forest Hill, Md. 31:33:00
3 Kaiah Field Greenwood, Ind. 40:00:00
4 Chloe Sellers Waynesboro 44:36:00
5 Evelyn Woosley Forest Hill, Md. 45:28:00
6 Madeleine Kane Steeles Cave 47:21:00
7 Sophia Boyers Lynchburg 1:01:12
MALE AGE GROUP: 12 - 15
1 Sam Tindall Fort Defiance 17:45
2 Clark Dana Staunton 18:53
3 Leo Callo Lyndhurst 19:30
4 Jonas Shepherd Waynesboro 20:44
5 Vincent Lagrua Waynesboro 21:10
6 Sebastian Dobrynski Sterling 21:48
7 Lucas Schatz Waynesboro 22:50
8 Eli Scarbrough Crozet 22:52
9 Tac Shepherd Waynesboro 24:48:00
10 Seth Keister Penn Laird 24:53:00
11 Luke Keister Penn Laird 24:54:00
12 Braeden Voils Gainesville, Fla. 25:32:00
13 Zachary Rankin Waynesboro 26:02:00
14 Colton Redifer Waynesboro 26:03:00
15 Gavin Voils Gainesville, Fla. 27:39:00
16 Quentin Bragaw Crozet 27:52:00
17 Alex Devries Afton 28:54:00
18 Connor Sellers Waynesboro 32:16:00
19 Matthew Spurrier Waynesboro 33:21:00
20 Joshua Sheppard Waynesboro 37:01:00
21 Tripp Beasley Greenwich, Conn. 41:37:00
22 Zane Whetzel Waynesboro 41:57:00
23 Justin Gray Waynesboro 46:58:00
24 Wesley Kennedy Dunnsville 51:45:00
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 12 - 15
1 Sadie Adams Crozet 22:36
2 Quinn Franklin Fishersville 22:48
3 January Shepherd Waynesboro 24:44:00
4 Morgan Scott Midlothian 24:59:00
5 Jennifer Kitchen McLean 25:10:00
6 Maleia Field Greenwood, Ind. 27:30:00
7 J.J. Redifer Waynesboro 27:37:00
8 Sydney Hill Waynesboro 27:46:00
9 Mia Eckstrom Fishersville 28:41:00
10 Addie Lawrence Wynnewood, Pa. 28:46:00
11 Anna Callo Lyndhurst 28:59:00
12 Georgia Grande Stat Staunton 29:23:00
13 Avery Sawyers Waynesboro 31:47:00
14 Madison Kelly Crozet 36:13:00
15 Destiny Keyes Waynesboro 47:32:00
MALE AGE GROUP: 16 - 19
1 Samuel Sikora Staunton 16:46
2 Luken Mason Staunton 17:44
3 Alexander Callo Lyndhurst 18:03
4 Henry Goodson Staunton 18:16
5 Stuart Vailes Waynesboro 19:05
6 Thomas Ledford Waynesboro 19:36
7 Tucker Mason Staunton 19:41
8 Jesse Abshire Craigsville 20:17
9 Seth Ranck Weyers Cave 21:07
10 Parker Wood Waynesboro 21:35
11 Patrick Maneval Waynesboro 21:36
12 Ty Lafferty Waynesboro 22:31
13 Chance Woosley Forest Hill, Md. 22:57
14 Gregory Orme New York, N.Y. 23:42
15 Sean Fridley Waynesboro 24:44:00
16 Harrison Burgess Fredericksburg 26:37:00
17 Caimon Field Greenwood, Ind. 35:05:00
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 16 - 19
1 Camille Sanders Fishersville 23:51
2 Julia Douvas Crozet 24:23:00
3 Diana Woosley Forest Hill, Md. 25:52:00
4 Adelaide Bragaw Crozet 28:10:00
5 Charlotte Sellers Waynesboro 31:43:00
6 Sarah Becker Staunton 34:59:00
7 Emma Hill Waynesboro 38:06:00
8 Natalie Becker Staunton 38:12:00
9 Gabrielle Scarbroug Crozet 43:09:00
10 Kimmie Barlow Churchville 44:34:00
11 Ella Lawrence Wynnewood, Pa. 45:08:00
12 Bailey Scott Midlothian 48:45:00
13 Abby Barlow Waynesboro 52:14:00
MALE AGE GROUP: 20 - 29
1 Daniel Sinegra Penn Laird 17:52
2 Andrew Sinegra Chicago 18:00
3 Jordan Weatherholtz Stuarts Draft 18:44
4 John Miller Midlothian 19:09
5 Seamore Zhu Crozet 20:15
6 Andrew Lightner Staunton 20:52
7 Tyler Giegel Waynesboro 20:54
8 David Sinegra Charlottesville 21:13
9 David Reed Staunton 21:27
10 Tyler Coffey Stuarts Draft 22:49
11 Garrett Atkins Henrico 22:57
12 Aryles Hedjar Waynesboro 23:05
13 Jack Figgatt Waynesboro 23:23
14 Luke Twombly Waynesboro 23:28
15 Hunter Fitzgerald Staunton 24:51:00
16 Mitchell Clark Waynesboro 25:45:00
17 Ethan McCammack Munster, Ind. 27:18:00
18 Nathan Spurrier Waynesboro 29:35:00
19 Stephen Cain Waynesboro 29:46:00
20 Alicia Simmons Charlottesville 30:21:00
21 Dylan Jones Waynesboro 32:21:00
22 Gregory Purcell Fishersville 33:08:00
23 Nate West Staunton 34:16:00
24 Tre Woodson Waynesboro 34:33:00
25 James Fersner Waynesboro 36:46:00
26 Ian Hale Waynesboro 40:41:00
27 Jake Kappes Waynesboro 46:33:00
28 Zac Glass Waynesboro 53:11:00
29 Zachary Scarbrough Crozet 54:21:00
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 20 - 29
1 Stephanie Painter Weyers Cave 23:02
2 Hayley Needham Virginia Beach 23:59
3 Karissa Stevey Charlottesville 24:05:00
4 Kristin Berrang Waynesboro 24:21:00
5 Lauren Miller Midlothian 25:05:00
6 Rachel Becker Staunton 25:30:00
7 Alma Edith Escobar Waynesboro 25:47:00
8 Carly Reynolds Stuarts Draft 26:20:00
9 Karyl Atkins Henrico 26:20:00
10 Laysa Hedjar Waynesboro 26:50:00
11 Rachel Needham Virginia Beach 27:34:00
12 Amanda Rhodes Churchville 27:44:00
13 Devon Gorman Waynesboro 27:51:00
14 Larissa Goalder Richmond 28:16:00
15 Amber Simmons Charlottesville 28:51:00
16 Kristen D'Allura Waynesboro 29:21:00
17 Sydney Birckhead Waynesboro 29:31:00
18 Catharine Burgess Fredericksburg 30:05:00
19 Bethany Spencer Waynesboro 33:02:00
20 Elizabeth Smith Henrico 33:04:00
21 Elinor Bragaw Crozet 33:18:00
22 Shannon Kiser Staunton 34:16:00
23 Annmarie Everhart Waynesboro 34:42:00
24 Claudia Escobar Waynesboro 35:24:00
25 Jessie Hale Waynesboro 36:33:00
26 Mical Tawney Waynesboro 38:28:00
27 Alexandra Douvas Crozet 38:50:00
28 Zion Jackson Waynesboro 40:10:00
29 Jenna Shank New Milton, W.Va. 40:42:00
30 Gina Lucia Dayton, Ohio 41:19:00
31 Hannah Butler Dayton, Ohio 41:25:00
32 Becca Ford Waynesboro 44:06:00
33 Haley Squier Waynesboro 45:16:00
34 Kami Wagner Verona 46:56:00
35 Kari-Lyn Henkel Verona 47:38:00
36 Riley Martin Charlottesville 50:47:00
37 Nell Fountain Charlottesville 52:20:00
38 Shannon Cain Waynesboro 52:24:00
39 Julia Kappes Waynesboro 53:11:00
40 Rebecca Cain Waynesboro 53:15:00
41 Leena Wright Waynesboro 1:00:31
MALE AGE GROUP: 30 - 39
1 Dallas Floyd Charlottesville 18:51
2 Jeremy Lundstrom Falls Church 20:04
3 Matthew Grandpre Waynesboro 20:30
4 Keith Ramsey Stuarts Draft 21:15
5 Michael Goodquist Charlottesville 21:30
6 Ryan Dunne Waynesboro 21:33
7 Ryan Robinson Charlottesville 21:36
8 Gene Sieber Fishersville 21:38
9 Stephen Bunch Washington, D.C. 23:25
10 Chris Ornelas Waynesboro 23:32
11 Dustin Ott Staunton 24:43:00
12 Kevin Meadows Baltimore, Md. 24:43:00
13 Allen Campbell Waynesboro 25:40:00
14 Chris Maslaney Crozet 26:07:00
15 David Norcross Apex, N.C. 26:55:00
16 Ryan Lepsch Waynesboro 29:23:00
17 Evan Tsepas Fishersville 30:21:00
18 Kurt Walling Waynesboro 30:45:00
19 Ryan Clifton Weyers Cave 31:10:00
20 Carthon Davis Fredericksburg 32:21:00
21 Jeremy Alford Fishersville 34:40:00
22 Jay Dovel Waynesboro 36:38:00
23 Robert Kapp White Lake, Mich. 37:52:00
24 Noel Milford Burke 42:14:00
25 Shane O'Donnell Washington, D.C. 42:15:00
26 Jon Barlow Maidens 52:12:00
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 30 - 39
1 Sally Goodquist Charlottesville 22:17
2 Pam Ramsey Stuarts Draft 25:03:00
3 Dawn Burtner Penn Laird 26:17:00
4 Kristin Daumer Waynesboro 27:21:00
5 Hersha Morris Waynesboro 27:36:00
6 Tera Cline Wilmington, N.C. 27:44:00
7 Ashley Lenker-Shiflett Staunton 28:19:00
8 Bridgett Tsepas Fishersville 30:16:00
9 Jo Walling Waynesboro 30:46:00
10 Stephanie Buck Waynesboro 31:05:00
11 Jessica Shepherd Waynesboro 31:09:00
12 Emilee Sawyers Waynesboro 31:47:00
13 Amanda Reeve Waynesboro 31:49:00
14 Kim Shaw Fredericksburg 32:20:00
15 Megan Hale Stuarts Draft 32:44:00
16 Alicia Alford Fishersville 34:39:00
17 Kathryn Jacobson Waynesboro 35:20:00
18 Jennifer Hensley Waynesboro 35:50:00
19 Karen Sumner Waynesboro 36:04:00
20 Katie Norcross Apex, N.C. 36:23:00
21 Anita Smith Crozet 36:38:00
22 Dana Adams Crozet 37:12:00
23 Roxana Staton Waynesboro 41:24:00
24 Skylar Whetzel Waynesboro 41:46:00
25 Sherry Bridge Arlington 43:01:00
26 Blaire Kappes Cincinnati, Ohio 46:00:00
27 Jessica Maslaney Crozet 46:34:00
28 Katie Baszner Windermere, Fla. 47:34:00
29 Heidy Leiva Rojas Baltimore, Md. 47:35:00
30 Rhonda Brown Staunton 49:40:00
31 Mary Pfeiffer Waynesboro 51:09:00
32 Deanne Ralston Richmond 51:43:00
33 Megan Eggleston Waynesboro 51:43:00
34 Lisa Craig Norfolk 51:44:00
35 Denise Kinsinger Waynesboro 52:03:00
36 Calle Nielson Maidens 52:15:00
37 Kristin Cain Waynesboro 53:16:00
38 Jenni Cantore Waynesboro 53:51:00
39 Candice Toles Waynesboro 54:14:00
MALE AGE GROUP: 40 - 49
1 Stacy Voils Gainesville, Fla. 19:47
2 Paul Callo Lyndhurst 20:57
3 Eric Pritchett Staunton 22:21
4 Travis Harris Waynesboro 22:55
5 Chris Graham Waynesboro 23:53
6 Douglas Dobrynski Sterling 24:11:00
7 Ammon Shepherd Waynesboro 24:44:00
8 Gene Oxford Waynesboro 25:11:00
9 Kevin Field Staunton 25:31:00
10 Jeff Fife Waynesboro 27:21:00
11 Mike Burtner Penn Laird 27:25:00
12 Scott Field Greenwood, Ind. 27:31:00
13 Ryan Schatz Waynesboro 27:44:00
14 Todd Lawrence Wynnewood, Pa. 28:02:00
15 Robert Dietz Arlington 28:19:00
16 James Goalder Waynesboro 29:18:00
17 Adam Reeve Charlottesville 29:31:00
18 Humes Franklin Fishersville 30:01:00
19 Robert Simora Raleigh, N.C. 30:48:00
20 Ryan Beckerdite Benton, Ark. 31:08:00
21 Rick Wheeler Waynesboro 32:32:00
22 John Sellers Waynesboro 32:59:00
23 Mark Spurrier Waynesboro 33:24:00
24 Steve Eckstrom Fishersville 35:13:00
25 David Smith Crozet 36:37:00
26 Jordan Baszner Windermere, Fla. 37:23:00
27 Jamie Curry Stuarts Draft 41:16:00
28 Christopher Evans Waynesboro 41:54:00
29 Jesus Garin Waynesboro 43:48:00
30 Robert Terrell Waynesboro 45:01:00
31 Joe Brent Waynesboro 53:04:00
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 40 - 49
1 Briana Shelton Waynesboro 22:36
2 Lori Mays Staunton 24:58:00
3 Jean Franklin Fishersville 25:54:00
4 Courtney Markham Staunton 27:26:00
5 Marsha Simmers Mount Solon 27:29:00
6 Bernadette Mack Fishersville 27:40:00
7 Tammie Terrell Waynesboro 27:43:00
8 Emily Goalder Waynesboro 28:17:00
9 Ellen Mack-Nunn Charlotte, N.C. 28:20:00
10 Faison Dana Staunton 28:56:00
11 Eileen Kratzer Waynesboro 29:12:00
12 Cindy Curry Stuarts Draft 30:09:00
13 Robin Sipe Waynesboro 30:37:00
14 Sarah Francisco Waynesboro 30:48:00
15 Jennifer Matheny Fishersville 31:40:00
16 Holly Dobrynski Sterling 31:52:00
17 Elizabeth Wheeler Waynesboro 32:18:00
18 Heather Hatter Waynesboro 32:26:00
19 Ginny Devries Afton 32:58:00
20 Teri Beasley Waynesboro 35:09:00
21 Sharon Beasley Greenwich, Conn. 35:14:00
22 Karen Kelly Crozet 36:13:00
23 Erin Mack Wappingers, N.Y. 36:17:00
24 Sherri Woosley Forest Hill, Md. 36:34:00
25 Katie Kapp White Lake, Mich. 36:58:00
26 Christine Ramsey Fishersville 37:01:00
27 Kristin Simora Raleigh, N.C. 37:09:00
28 Robyn Brydge Waynesboro 37:10:00
29 Corinne Lascala Waynesboro 37:18:00
30 Brande Myers Weyers Cave 37:32:00
31 Bobbie Howell Verona 38:11:00
32 Emily Brown Waynesboro 38:53:00
33 Melissa Galvin Verona 38:53:00
34 Lisa Sheppard Waynesboro 39:52:00
35 Connie Kennedy Dunnsville 40:05:00
36 Katie Spurrier Waynesboro 40:16:00
37 Martha Jordan Wynnewood, Pa. 40:17:00
38 Robin Kiser Crimora 41:55:00
39 Bernadette Evans Waynesboro 41:55:00
40 Laura Callo Lyndhurst 42:27:00
41 Andrea Woodson-Smith Morrisville, N.C. 42:48:00
42 Jennifer Allen-Key Afton 44:26:00
43 Amy Swanson Nashville, Tenn. 44:38:00
44 Karen Sellers Waynesboro 44:51:00
45 Lisa Field Greenwood, Ind. 46:17:00
46 Laurie Lafferty Waynesboro 50:50:00
47 Heather Vanlear Verona 52:14:00
48 Keihia Brent Waynesboro 53:04:00
49 Dawn Norris Waynesboro 56:50:00
50 Sarah Norris Waynesboro 56:55:00
MALE AGE GROUP: 50 - 59
1 Jimmy Atkins Verona 20:45
2 John Giegel Waynesboro 20:59
3 Tracy Knight Afton 21:29
4 Bruce English Charlottesville 21:58
5 William Drumeller Waynesboro 22:01
6 Ronnie Hoffman Waynesboro 22:05
7 Larry Mancini Stuarts Draft 22:52
8 Mike Woosley Forest Hill, Md. 23:00
9 John Hill Waynesboro 23:28
10 Gary Marshall Staunton 23:45
11 David Meeks Fishersville 23:50
12 Gregg Vaught Stuarts Draft 24:11:00
13 Jim Lagrua Waynesboro 24:18:00
14 Roscoe Shaw Crozet 24:30:00
15 Jay Ford Waynesboro 27:36:00
16 Mike Douvas Crozet 27:44:00
17 Kelvin Raybon Waynesboro 27:45:00
18 Steve Grande Staunton 29:25:00
19 Jack Matherly Staunton 39:20:00
20 Lorne Bates Fishersville 40:42:00
21 Scott Vanlear Verona 40:51:00
22 Dale Hobson Waynesboro 43:59:00
23 Tim Jones Nashville, Tenn. 44:38:00
24 Timmy Scarbrough Crozet 44:53:00
25 Sidney Scott Midlothian 48:47:00
26 John Kappes Waynesboro 53:32:00
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 50 - 59
1 Anna McAllister Waynesboro 24:51:00
2 Wendi Shorkey Waynesboro 26:12:00
3 Renea Harlow Weyers Cave 26:44:00
4 Beth Scott Midlothian 26:46:00
5 Bettie Tindall Fort Defiance 27:22:00
6 Wendy Bragaw Crozet 27:56:00
7 Cynthia Long Waynesboro 28:04:00
8 Maria Orme New York, N.Y. 28:08:00
9 Kim Mancini Stuarts Draft 29:23:00
10 Tina Raybon Waynesboro 30:10:00
11 Debbie Berry Staunton 30:20:00
12 Ellie Gathright Crozet 30:22:00
13 Cindy Vaught Stuarts Draft 31:24:00
14 Laura Alexander Waynesboro 32:28:00
15 Jennifer McManamay Waynesboro 33:11:00
16 Sue Brown Crozet 34:25:00
17 Nancy Barlow Churchville 34:51:00
18 Wendy Scarbrough Crozet 35:22:00
19 Karen Quick Fishersville 36:59:00
20 Susan Becker Staunton 38:12:00
21 Esther Tian Crozet 38:29:00
22 Renee Wagner-Polen Waynesboro 38:29:00
23 Shirley Matherly Staunton 39:21:00
24 Kim Kiser Staunton 39:25:00
25 C. McDonald Fishersville 40:10:00
26 Megan Grant Fredericksburg 41:25:00
27 Peggy Parker Waynesboro 43:44:00
28 Denise Ford Waynesboro 44:06:00
29 Kaeli Spencer Waynesboro 46:36:00
30 Diane Lundstrom Waynesboro 46:37:00
31 Paula Figgatt Waynesboro 47:54:00
32 Julie Kane Steeles Tave 48:12:00
33 Wendy Raubenheimer Wilmington, N.C. 48:26:00
34 Renee Martin Charlottesville 50:46:00
35 Kelley Flanders Fishersville 52:13:00
36 Mary Anne Barlow Waynesboro 52:17:00
37 Linda Fountain Charlottesville 52:20:00
38 Kathy Kappes Waynesboro 53:27:00
MALE AGE GROUP: 60 - 69
1 Robert Dunne Herndon 19:45
2 Bryan Wilson Staunton 22:04
3 Thomas Hughes Waynesboro 23:21
4 Tom Berkeley Waynesboro 25:41:00
5 Randy Simmons Crimora 26:08:00
6 Scott Martin Walpole, Mass. 26:18:00
7 Derek Howell West Harford, Conn. 31:10:00
8 George Needham Virginia Beach 34:16:00
9 Ron Lasiter Staunton 43:58:00
10 Jim Capps Waynesboro 45:12:00
11 Doug Charley Afton 48:31:00
12 Carl Kappes Cincinnati, Ohio 53:26:00
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 60 - 69
1 Debbie Crum Fishersville 23:30
2 Debra Gilbert Charlottesville 27:45:00
3 Betsy Solomon Waynesboro 29:48:00
4 Barbara Martin Waynesboro 32:57:00
5 Sally Reynolds Stuarts Draft 33:13:00
6 Pam Richards Charlottesville 41:22:00
7 Laura Lee Odonnell Waynesboro 42:15:00
8 Marne Kappes Cincinnati, Ohio 46:14:00
9 Joyce Dofflemyer Waynesboro 47:02:00
10 Cecelia Murphy Walpole 47:30:00
11 Shirley Loftus Afton 48:33:00
12 Donna Cain Waynesboro 52:26:00
13 Joanie Needham Virginia Beach 52:45:00
14 Vickie White Waynesboro 53:52:00
MALE AGE GROUP: 70 - 99
1 Roger Gorman Waynesboro 36:12:00
2 Clark Walter Charlottesville 37:19:00
3 Roger Atkins Waynesboro 39:42:00
4 David A. Snyder Afton 44:56:00
5 Mike Maiocco Wilmington, N.C. 48:32:00
6 Donald Wait Harrisonburg 55:34:00
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 70 - 99
1 Connie Friend Charlottesville 37:20:00
2 Bobbi Gorman Waynesboro 40:48:00
3 Mary Grant Charlottesville 41:23:00
4 Thelma Simpson Fishersville 42:14:00
5 Barbara Matysek Afton 46:29:00
6 Sandra Gallagher Afton 48:29:00
7 Carolann Wait Harrisonburg 55:35:00
8 Kathleen Starnes The Villages, Fla. 1:00:39

Reporter

Logan Bogert is a reporter for The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia. She can be reached at lbogert@newsvirginian.com or (540) 932-3562. Follow Logan on Twitter at @Logan_Bogert.

