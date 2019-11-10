CHARLOTTESVILLE — The energy in John Paul Jones Arena felt celebratory.
While expectations remain high for the Virginia men’s basketball program, the pressure to make a deep postseason run diminished after the Cavaliers won a national championship last season.
Fans cheered as basketball returned, and Tony Bennett’s face appeared on the Jumbotron as he walked onto the floor for the first time this season. The celebration continued on the court as Virginia (2-0, 1-0 ACC) overwhelmed JMU (1-1) with its size in a 65-34 win.
Mamadi Diakite put together enough highlights to silence anyone doubting his improved game. The 6-foot-9 forward started the game by burying a 3-point shot. After showcasing his improved range, Diakite scored his final 13 points of the half from inside the arc.
He easily weaved through JMU’s defense to slam home a dunk to give UVa its second home bucket of the season. He finished the first half with 16 points and six rebounds on 7-of-12 shooting. Diakite finished the game with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots.
The Dukes had no answer for Virginia’s size inside.
JMU’s Matt Lewis kept things interesting in the first half, scoring 11 points in the opening 20 minutes. The Dukes led 15-14 and 17-16 before fading down the stretch and trailing 31-23 at halftime. The Dukes held strong early, but turnovers plagued the team. JMU tallied 12 first-half turnovers.
Virginia’s defense remained the story after a historic opening-night performance. UVa held JMU to 34 points on 12-of-50 shooting. On the season, Virginia opponents have scored 68 points on 25-of-105 shooting. The Cavaliers have allowed fewer than 25 points in every half to start the year. Opponents have failed to eclipse 20 points in three of the four halves this season.
The Cavaliers gave JMU’s talented guards little room to operate after the Dukes’ backcourt torched Charlotte in the season opener. The Cavaliers provided constant ball pressure, forcing 19 JMU turnovers. The Dukes only racked up six assists.
UVa’s offense found its footing to start the second half, as the Cavaliers scored the first seven points of the second half and opened the half on a 14-3 run to take a commanding 45-26 lead five minutes into the second half. The offense combined with dominant defense allowed Virginia to break away from JMU.
Jay Huff didn’t start the game for Virginia, but the Cavaliers opted to use Huff to start the second half. Bennett’s decision to go with a big lineup featuring Kody Stattmann, Braxton Key, Diakite and Huff paid off. The Dukes couldn’t stop the Cavaliers from crashing the glass and attacking the rim in the opening minutes of the second half.
Virginia imposed its will on the Dukes and used its frontcourt, which seems like the team’s strength through two games, to pull away from JMU. Diakite, Huff and Key combined for 44 points and 30 rebounds. The Cavaliers outscored the Dukes 34-11 in the second half.
Shooting from deep remained an issue for Virginia, however. The Cavaliers shot 4-of-24 from beyond the arc after going 4-of-25 in the season opener. The Cavaliers hope to work out their shooting issues moving forward. For now, defense and frontcourt dominance rule the day.
