The Virginia Gators Swim Club is adding a new team to its family in the Crozet and Waynesboro area.
Members of the team from Crozet will train in the Crozet Park Aquatic and Fitness Center, while Waynesboro team members will train at the Waynesboro YMCA.
Rob Rule will serve as the team’s head coach. Rule’s name should be familiar to swimming fans in Augusta County.
He is responsible for starting the swimming program at Wilson Memorial High School, where he has been the coach for the past three seasons. Rule, who is retiring from his current position as Senior Program Manager at Shell to commit to the new team on a full-time basis, expects some growing pains due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think starting the program is going to be difficult in these times,” Rule said. “Because we are going to be limited to the amount of kids we’re going to have, kids we can have per lane. We’re renting space from the [Waynesboro YMCA], so we got to work with them. It’s exciting but it’s going to be difficult in this time frame.”
The Virginia Gators have had a lot of success over the years, regularly ranking in the top 25 nationally among more than 3,000 USA swimming teams. The Gators also qualified seven swimmers for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2016 and currently have four swimmers qualified for the 2021 Trails. The Gators are hopeful that the new team will present opportunities for competitive swimmers in Central Virginia.
“I think the expectation is to just get some enthusiasm for the kids,” Rule said. “We are not going to be able to train exactly like we like to. I think having some enthusiasm [is important]. Hopefully I can provide good leadership. Hopefully they can be inspired and motivated to have the Gators to swim really well this year.”
The team has age groups ranging from 4-year-olds to seniors in high school. The groups are Age Group Prep, Age Group 1, Age Group 2, Age Group 3, Junior, Junior Plus, Junior Gold, Senior and Senior Gold. Practices will run Mondays-Saturdays for all of the groups but will be spaced out.
“I think a lot of things are based on COVID right now,” Rule said about practice times being spaced out on the schedule. “Our practices are spaced out now, but in the future they’ll be a little more grouped together, but we have to abide by all of the Y’s policies so we’ll have to totally clear the pool before the next group comes in.”
Another important factor to look at is the placement of each group member.
The website states that group placement is up to the coach’s discretion. Rule explained what they mean by that.
“The coaches know the kids really well,” Rule said. “We’ve been around them a long time, we have specific group descriptions because we need to mark out where everybody is going to fit but at the end of the day, it is at the coach’s discretion.”
That discretion will include working in new swimmers to the team. Rule laid out a scenario that perfectly describes how he would handle a new swimmer.
“If we have a group that’s predominantly for 8-10 years olds but we get a new swimmer that’s 11, we would likely put that swimmer in that group because that’s where they fit better, we’re not going to put them with the 11-12 year olds because they don’t have the swim experience. That’s hard having a small team, because we get some new kids that are older, they might have to start out with some younger kids, which is not good peer wise but generally we can bring them along fast and move them up [with] other kids in their age group.”
With COVID-19, safety and health will be two of the most important aspects for parents when deciding on whether or not a swimmer will participate. Rule looked at the prospects of how COVID-19 could impact the new membership.
“I think we will be okay,” Rule said. “I’m worried that we won’t get a lot of new swimmers … I think we will get all the swimmers we have had, I will be curious if we get many new swimmers.”
The Waynesboro YMCA, where the Gators are renting lanes, is following all of the CDC’s protocols that are required to operate their business. Maggie Van Huss, the Waynesboro YMCA’s director of staffing and strategic planning, laid out some of the practices that the facility has done since the reopening to cope with COVID-19.
“We are following CDC regulations, we are following the Department of Health and we are following Phase Three of Governor Northam’s recommendations,” Van Huss said. “We have put everything in place to make sure we are following all those things … Social distancing is the more of the challenge given the space that we have. You have to make a reservation for the lane you want to use, and there can only be so many swimmers in a lane hence with [the Gators], and we monitor all of that, we monitor how many people are in our building regularly, and we have pretty stringent cleaning procedures.”
